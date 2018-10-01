Waterson Embracing Mom Champ Mentality

Six weeks after she defeated Kowalkiewicz, the title changed hands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with powerhouse challenger Jessica Andrade slamming her way to victory over defending champ Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC 237. However, Andrade’s reign wouldn’t last long, as the Brazilian dynamo happily went on the road to defend her title for the first time, venturing to Shenzhen, China where she ran into the emerging force of nature that is Zhang Weili, who needed just 42 seconds to wrest the belt away from Andrade.

After Andrade unseated Namajunas and the MMA world began speculating about who should be the first to challenge the new champion, Waterson’s name was quickly put forward, with many believing her mix of recent results, veteran standing and marketability made her the best candidate for the job.

Unfortunately for Waterson, that didn’t happen, but while she was initially disappointed, the streaking contender has moved on to find a silver lining in being passed over and having the opportunity to share the cage with the longest reigning champion in the division’s history.

“I was a little hurt about the whole situation, but those weren’t the cards I was dealt and I had to deal with it,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason and I’m very stoked about this fight.

“I believe this fight against Joanna is a championship fight. Joanna was the longest reigning champion in the strawweight division — longer than Rose, longer than Andrade, longer than Weili — and so, to me, it’s a huge honor to be able to fight her and showcase my skills against one of the best in the world.”