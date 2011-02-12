Watch The "Nightmare Nicknames" Collection

On Saturday Tony Ferguson makes his return to the Octagon to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. A fan favorite for his unique, aggressive and effective fighting style, “El Cucuy” has more than lived up to his nickname.

While many kids go to sleep fearing a run-in with el cucuy in their dreams, less fortunate men see him across from them in the Octagon.

Prime yourself for Ferguson’s return by activating your hypothalamus in our third edition of Nightmare Nicknames! Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/nightmare-nicknames-iii