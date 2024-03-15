Watch Callum Walsh Live Tonight on UFC Fight Pass

Rising Boxing Star Callum Walsh Defends His WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title At Madison Square Garden
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb
• Mar. 15, 2024
Callum Walsh, the undefeated and rising Irish boxing star, returns to action at The Theater at Madison Square Garden to defend his WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title against Dauren Yeleussinov at 7pm ET on March 15.
Walsh, 23, looks to extend his undefeated record to 10 wins on the bounce after picking up a decision win in the same venue in November 2023.
That fight was Walsh’s fourth in an 8-month stretch in 2023, mirroring the same successful cadence in 2022. The victory was also just his second time going to the judges’ scorecards, and he definitely gave off the sense of dissatisfaction in not getting the stoppage, certainly charging him up to do so in his next fight.
In Yeleussinov, he faces a tough and seasoned 37-year-old from Kazakhstan who has won three of his last five and scored a knockout win in 10 of his 11 professional wins. Of his three pro losses, Yeleussinov was knocked out just once.
The bout marks the fourth title fight for Walsh since June 2023 when he first captured his current title.
You can watch Walsh’s fight on exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.