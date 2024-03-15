Watch Callum Walsh Live Tonight on UFC Fight Pass

Walsh, 23, looks to extend his undefeated record to 10 wins on the bounce after picking up a decision win in the same venue in November 2023.

That fight was Walsh’s fourth in an 8-month stretch in 2023, mirroring the same successful cadence in 2022. The victory was also just his second time going to the judges’ scorecards, and he definitely gave off the sense of dissatisfaction in not getting the stoppage, certainly charging him up to do so in his next fight.