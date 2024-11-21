Wang Cong | “The Joker” Has Arrived

Announcements
Wang Cong couldn’t have had a more perfect UFC debut.
The 32-year-old competed on season 3 of Road To UFC in May, securing a first-round submission and a UFC contract. Just three months later, Wang would make her first walk to the Octagon inside UFC APEX and left her mark after she notched a first-round knockout in just 62 seconds.
The knockout was the second fastest knockout and finish in UFC women’s flyweight history. Earning that win felt great, but getting to compete Saturday night in Macau is something that Wang is looking forward to.
“Because my debut was in Vegas, I was a little bit nervous, but right now this my place and I feel really good,” Liaoning Province’s Wang told UFC.com earlier this week.
Wang Cong Secures First Round Knockout | UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs Borralho
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Wang Cong Secures First Round Knockout | UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs Borralho
/
“The Joker” has made it clear that she wants to become a superstar in the sport, and securing her first UFC victory in the way that she did only boosted her confidence even more, especially with some of the comments she was receiving leading up to the fight.
“It shut a lot of haters up, because they were criticizing me, saying I don't have the knockout power,” Wang said. “It gave me more confidence in the training, trying to finish my opponent.”
Breaking Down The Road To UFC Finale
And when asked how she was going to reach that superstar level, her answer was simple: fighting as frequently as possible, along with her personality, will make her liked by everyone. She is certainly keeping up the consistency as she enters her second UFC fight just three months after her debut. Saturday night, Wang will face Brazil’s Gabriella Fernandes, who enters her fourth UFC fight looking to secure her second win in a row.
Fighters On the Rise | UFC Macau
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Fighters On the Rise | UFC Macau
/
Wang doesn’t see any threats from Fernandes, who has earned five of her nine wins by finish.
“She moves like my auntie, so she's slow. It's only a question of how long she can last in the Octagon.”
Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura
Wang has notched two wins by knockout, two by submission and two by decision. So far in her professional career, Wang hasn’t felt the taste of defeat, and she doesn’t plan to do so on Saturday night, especially in front of the Macau crowd.
Wang mentioned that she has a lot of friends coming to support her and cheer her on inside Galaxy Arena, so she is eager to get the crowd going with a finish once again.
“I've been waiting for the events to come back to China for a long time,” Wang said. “I believe the people who love UFC are more hyped than me. The arena is going to be lit up.”
Wang has spent time training at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, and she believes that has helped her become a well-rounded mixed martial artist. Prior to training at the PI, Wang trained different aspects of martial arts on their own, but the team at the PI helped her bring it all together as one, which has helped elevate her game.
MORE UFC MACAU: Petr Yan Interview | Oezdemir Interview | Co-Main Spotlight | Ulberg Ready | Ricci Interview | Diaz Interview | Rising Stars In Macau
Come Saturday night, Wang is going to enjoy every second of her walk to the Octagon in front of the Macau crowd and hopefully put on another stellar performance.
“I will walk out with singing or dancing and feel super chill. It's my place. My opponent will fight like my auntie, so I'm not worried at all.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.
Interviews
UFC UNFILTERED | Talking UFC 309 With Ode Osbourne And…
Announcements