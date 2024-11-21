Wang Cong | “The Joker” Has Arrived

The 32-year-old competed on season 3 of Road To UFC in May, securing a first-round submission and a UFC contract. Just three months later, Wang would make her first walk to the Octagon inside UFC APEX and left her mark after she notched a first-round knockout in just 62 seconds.

Full Macau Fight Card Preview

The knockout was the second fastest knockout and finish in UFC women’s flyweight history. Earning that win felt great, but getting to compete Saturday night in Macau is something that Wang is looking forward to.

“Because my debut was in Vegas, I was a little bit nervous, but right now this my place and I feel really good,” Liaoning Province’s Wang told UFC.com earlier this week.