Wang Cong | ‘The Joker’ Eyes The Last Laugh

The 34-year-old from Shanghai has fought just six times in the UFC, and on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, she’ll be hoping that her seventh appearance and first UFC main event will see her capture UFC gold.

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Wang takes on Brazilian contender Natalia Silva for the vacant undisputed women’s flyweight title, and “The Joker” says she’s ready to step up and deliver on the biggest night of her career.

“I’m super excited for this title fight,” she told UFC.com ahead of fight night. "I'm fully prepared, and I'm ready to go.

"When I heard the news, I was in Shanghai supporting my fellow Chinese fighters for the Shanghai event. Of course, I'm hyped for this opportunity. As I said, I'm always ready. I'm always ready for the title.”

Wang’s journey to the top hasn’t been a completely straight line. After her stunning 62-second knockout of Victoria Leonardo in her UFC debut, there was a lot of hype around Wang as she stepped into the Octagon to face Brazil’s Gabriella Fernandes. But, her sophomore appearance ended in disappointment and defeat, as she was submitted in the second round.

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Despite that setback, Wang said she was able to use it as a moment to improve her game and, as she explained, her mental approach to bouts.

“Yeah, I gained a lot from the loss in Macau,” she admitted.