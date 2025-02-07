Wang Cong Is Here To Perform

Sometimes the biggest lessons come when you lose, and though it may not feel like it in the moment, you can always take something from it.
That was the case for Wang Cong a few months back in Macau, after she suffered the first loss of her professional career against Gabriella Fernandes. Wang was a huge betting favorite heading into the matchup, but now a few months removed from the fight, she realizes how the loss made her a better fighter.
“I think that loss, in some ways was good thing for me,” Wang said. “I gained a lot ofexperience. I grew a lot and matured. I think this fight I'm fully prepared.”
Wang makes her third walk to the Octagon this weekend in Sydney at UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, where she’ll face Bruna Brasil. This moment is a special one for Wang, as she gets to share the card with champion Zhang Weili, someone who has been an inspiration not only for her, but many others around the world as well. Wangwas able to share a moment with Zhang earlier this week at the host hotel.
“I arrived and I said hi to her,” Wang said. “Fighting on the same card with Weili is kind of an inspiration for me because of her I chose to transfer into MMA, and she gave me the courage.”
The flyweight is now creating her path inside the Octagon and learning the ups and downs that come along with the sport. “The Joker” spent time reflecting on the loss against Fernandes and felt that she was trying too hard to earn the finish, which led to her making a mistake.
Wang was eager to build on her impressive first-round knockout in her UFC debut, butultimately came up short. She has a chance to bounce back this weekend against Brasil, who is coming off a big win over Molly McCann in Manchester last July.
“I like the fighter, she's a very smart fighter,” Wang said. “She's good at timing. She definitely has a very good striking, so let's see who has better striking.”
Once again, Wang comes into the matchup as a big betting favorite, so it will be interesting to see how she takes what she learned in her last fight and applies it to another big moment inside Qudos Bank Arena. She is keen on showing off her striking and picking up her third win by knockout.
All but two of her wins have ended by way of finish, including her win during her non-tournament bout on Road To UFC last May. Meanwhile, Brasil has also shown her ability to end fights inside the distance, with three wins by knockout and one by submission.
Wang is not only focused on getting back in the win column but also putting on a performance for the fans. With her face painted in makeup to replicate her as the Joker, the show starts when Wang gets onto the stage during ceremonial weigh-ins, and from there all that is left to do is to get the job done inside the Octagon. And this win would be extra special for Wang, as Zhang will make the walk just a few fights after her.
“It will definitely mean a lot. She's a role model for all Chinese fighters, so if we can share the win result together, it will make me happy.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.