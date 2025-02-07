Wang Cong Is Here To Perform

The flyweight is now creating her path inside the Octagon and learning the ups and downs that come along with the sport. “The Joker” spent time reflecting on the loss against Fernandes and felt that she was trying too hard to earn the finish, which led to her making a mistake.

Wang was eager to build on her impressive first-round knockout in her UFC debut, butultimately came up short. She has a chance to bounce back this weekend against Brasil, who is coming off a big win over Molly McCann in Manchester last July.

Watch UFC 312 Embedded

“I like the fighter, she's a very smart fighter,” Wang said. “She's good at timing. She definitely has a very good striking, so let's see who has better striking.”

Once again, Wang comes into the matchup as a big betting favorite, so it will be interesting to see how she takes what she learned in her last fight and applies it to another big moment inside Qudos Bank Arena. She is keen on showing off her striking and picking up her third win by knockout.