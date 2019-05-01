Walt Harris "Trying To Blast" Oleinik

Ego. To make it in the sport of mixed martial arts, you need some. Too much, though, and it can cost you. So how much ego does Walt Harris have? When he faces Aleksei Oleinik in the UFC San Antonio co-main event on Saturday, does he stick to his strengths to get the victory, or is a little ego devil whispering in his ear, telling him to test himself in the submission master’s realm on the mat?

“I’m trying to blast him, I ain’t gonna play,” said Harris, who has scored all 12 of his pro wins by knockout. “(UFC light heavyweight champion) Jon Jones, I got a lot of respect for that guy because he’ll do that. He’ll go where you’re great at. I’m not gonna play that. I’m gonna go in there and try to take your head off and get the hell out of there. I don’t want to play with the fire too much.”

Harris laughs.

“It’s not a pissing contest; it’s an ass-kicking contest, so I’m trying to go in there and kick his ass.”