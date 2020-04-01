Walt Harris Prepares For His Return

Sure, he’s dealing with the pandemic and all its inconveniences, and he’s hoping he will get a date in May to finally meet Overeem, so he has to get creative to make sure he’s in fight shape. But what will never go away is the feeling of loss after the kidnapping and death of his daughter Aniah Blanchard last fall. It’s a heartbreaking tragedy that’s hard for anyone to put into words, let alone fathom what Harris and his family are going through. But they’re doing their best, so any moment to smile or laugh is a welcome one.

“I'm hanging in there, day by day,” he said. “Trying to stay healthy, stay in shape, stay mentally sharp and keep pushing.”

How?

“Prayer, and a good foundation,” Harris said. “I've got a good family behind me. But it's still a process. I'm still working through it and trying to find a way through it, but I try to stay prayerful, focused and keep my faith and stay focused on my kids so I can give them the best life moving forward.”

Harris, 36, is one of the good guys. So while you don’t wish something like this on anyone, it really hits home when it is a solid citizen and a doting father like him. Needless to say, it was no surprise that when 19-year-old Aniah went missing in late October, the MMA community rallied around him and his family as they searched and hoped for a positive resolution that sadly never came.

“I received so many messages, posts on Instagram and Facebook and different social media sites throughout, and I'm still receiving them,” he said. “I try to read as much as I possibly can because it does help to know that people have you in their hearts and they're thinking about you, even if it's just to say that they're praying for you. That means a lot, more than people understand sometimes until you actually realize you need it. So I'm grateful for everybody who's reached out.”