Walt Harris Fighting For More Than A Win In The Octagon

As Harris explains, he may be a UFC star when he steps into the Octagon and throws hands with the top heavyweights in the world, but at home, he’s just Walt, and he likes it like that.

“I'm very accessible,” he said. “People come to my house, knock on the door, we sit outside and talk. I ride my bike through the neighborhood, so everybody knows me. So I feel like if I get elected, I can be a voice for everybody and speed along some of the needs that they have.”

Yet with all the talk about what Harris wants to do for his community, going through this campaign has also kept him busy between training camps and helped the healing process as he and his family approach the one-year anniversary of his daughter Aniah’s kidnapping and death.

“It's coming up on a year since we lost her, which is insane to me,” said Harris. “It (the campaign) has given us a respite from focusing on things like that. And my wife (Angela) is still working on the non-profit (Aniah’s Heart - https://www.facebook.com/aniahsheart22/). It's up and running right now, so we're just keeping ourselves busy and trying to keep positive and bring some positivity into the world. There's so much drama and so much stuff to worry about. We're just trying to be a beacon of light right now.”

So what would Aniah have thought of her dad running for political office?

“She always pushed me to challenge myself,” said Harris. “So I think, at first, she'd probably be like, 'Dad, what are you doing?' (Laughs) And then, 'How can I be a part of it?' That was always her thing. She always wanted to be a part of whatever I was doing. She loved the fighting, she loved the UFC, she loved the whole thing. Everything that I had going on, she was all about. I always say she was my biggest fan and she always pushed me. No matter what I wanted to do, she would always support it, the same with her mother. They're a lot alike in that respect. When I say I'm gonna do something crazy like becoming a fighter without any experience, they both looked at me like, 'Huh?' Then they said, 'All right, we're gonna support you, let's make a plan and let's attack it.' So I think she would be just like that right now. I know she's looking down and she's super proud.”

That’s as sure a statement as you can get in politics, fighting, or anything. Harris’ campaign is also a sign of how far mixed martial arts has come in the eyes of the public. A couple decades ago (or perhaps even sooner), this probably wouldn’t have happened. But these days, it’s a different story.

“I remember I was fighting during that time and how underground it was to be a fighter,” Harris said. “People didn't really respect it, but now people are accepting of us as humans. They used to look at us as barbaric. Now it's a sport and I credit (UFC President) Dana (White) for that. I told him a million times how thankful I am for him legitimizing what we do.”

Having folks like Harris representing the sport make it easy. Now Harris wants to represent Homewood.

“Homewood is like no other place I've ever been to,” he said. “That's why I can't leave. There's something about this community and the people in this community. They've always been there for me and my family, and I just felt that being a public servant for these people is the least I can do to say thank you, especially in light of all the things that happened with my daughter and how the community responded. I'm excited to do it.”