Walkout Songs From All Three Florida Events

Here is the official soundtrack from Jacksonville
May. 23, 2020

UFC puts fans first with three events in one week - hosting LIVE fights from Jacksonville. Here is the official soundtrack.

A walkout song has the ability to ignite fans, and in turn, fighters feed off this energy, electrifying their walk to the Octagon that much more.

This past week, things were different. No fans and no cheering meant more MUSIC.

Without fans in attendance in Florida, fighters had to lean on the music to keep them hyped and ready. Below is the complete list of walkout songs from all THREE events!

UFC 249

 

 

Justin Gaethje Walking Out At UFC 249
Gaethje walking out to "Call Me Human" at UFC 249 (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Justin Gaethje: “Call Me Human” by Godfather of Harlem feat. Skip Marley and French Montana

Tony Ferguson: “The Party Has Just Begun” by Freestyle

Henry Cejudo: “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco

Dominick Cruz: “How I Could Just Kill a Man” by Cypress Hill

Francis Ngannou: “Yope Remix” by Innoss’b. feat. Diamond Platnumz

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: “Champion” by Josylvio, Sevn Alias, Psycho

Calvin Kattar: “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

Jeremy Stephens: “All Eyez On Me” by Tupac

Greg Hardy: “Ain’t Enough Money” by Greg Hardy and J. Oliver

Yorgan De Castro: “Cancan” by Ferro Gaita

Anthony Pettis: “Showtime” by Jim Jones and Tum Tum

Donald Cerrone: “Cowboy” by Kid Rock

Aleksei Oleinik: “Ballad for the Suppression” by Vladimir Vysotsky

Fabricio Werdum: “Amigo” by Roberto Carlos

Carla Esparza: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Michelle Waterson: “Legends Are Made” by Sam Tinnesz

Vicente Luque: “Baby Baby” by Tropkillaz

Niko Price: “Unstoppable” by Drake Jomaa

Bryce Mitchell: “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” by DMX

Charles Rosa: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Ryan Spann: “Smile (Living My Best Life)” by Lil Duval

Sam Alvey: “From Now On” by Hugh Jackman

 

UFC Jacksonville: Smith vs Teixeira
Teixeira getting ready to enter the Octagon
Teixeira chose Guns-n-Roses for his big moment (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Anthony Smith: “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison

Glover Teixeira: “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

Ben Rothwell: “Vampire Hunters” by Anton Coppola

Ovince Saint Preux: “Purple Lamborghini” by Skrillex and Rick Ross

Drew Dober: “This Is How We Do It” by Montel Jordan

Alexander Hernandez: “Be (Intro)” by Common

Ricky Simon: “Back to Life” by Russ

Ray Borg: “Shout at the Devil” by Mötley Crüe

Andrei Arlovski: “Watchdog” by Issaya

Philipe Lins: “Monster” by Skillet

Thiago Moises: “Raridade” by Anderson Freire

Michael Johnson: “When We Ride on Our Enemies” by Tupac

Sijara Eubanks: “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce

Sarah Moras: “Photosynthesis” by Frank Turner

Omar Morales: “Level” by Apache

Gabriel Benitez: “Tierra Santa” by Mejor Morir Pie

Brian Kelleher: “Believe” by Meek Mill feat. Justin Timberlake

Hunter Azure: “Back in Black” by AC/DC

Chase Sherman: “Comin’ Back” by Citizen Cope

Ike Villanueva: “Los Tigres del Norte” by Jefe de Jefe

 

UFC Florida: Overeem vs Harris
Overeem walks out at UFC Florida
Alistair Overeem got dramatic with some Hans Zimmer music (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Alistair Overeem: “Mombasa” by Hans Zimmer

Walt Harris: “Landed” by Drake

Claudia Gadelha: “Muleque de Vila” by Projota

Angela Hill: “Real Big” by Mannie Fresh

Dan Ige: “Oooh La La” by Run the Jewels

Edson Barboza: “Strong Will Continue” by Nas and Damian Marley

Eryk Anders: “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” theme by Ennio Morricone

Krzysztof Jotko: “Jump Around” by House of Pain

Song Yadong: “Journey to the West” by Jing Qing Xu

Marlon Vera: “Bad Boys for Life” by Black Eyed Peas and J. Balvin

Matt Brown: “The Immortal” by Jasta

Miguel Baeza: “Victory” by Puff Daddy feat. Notorious B.I.G.

Anthony Hernandez: “Crown Me” by Hopsin

Kevin Holland: “All In” by Lil Baby

Giga Chikadze: Georgian folk dance by Xorumi

Irwin Rivera: “La Cumbia Sabrosa” by La Grupo La Cumbia

Darren Elkins: “Bleed It Out” by Linkin Park

Nate Landwehr: “Cowboys” by Jelly Roll

Cortney Casey: “Just Us” by DJ Khaled feat. SZA

Mara Romero Borella: “Survivor” by 2WEI feat. Edda Hayes

Rodrigo Nascimento: “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” by Jay Z feat. Beyonce

Don'Tale Mayes: “I’m Supposed to Die Tonight” by 50 Cent

