Walkout Songs From All Three Florida Events

UFC puts fans first with three events in one week - hosting LIVE fights from Jacksonville. Here is the official soundtrack.
A walkout song has the ability to ignite fans, and in turn, fighters feed off this energy, electrifying their walk to the Octagon that much more.
This past week, things were different. No fans and no cheering meant more MUSIC.
Without fans in attendance in Florida, fighters had to lean on the music to keep them hyped and ready. Below is the complete list of walkout songs from all THREE events!
Justin Gaethje: “Call Me Human” by Godfather of Harlem feat. Skip Marley and French Montana
Tony Ferguson: “The Party Has Just Begun” by Freestyle
Henry Cejudo: “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco
Dominick Cruz: “How I Could Just Kill a Man” by Cypress Hill
Francis Ngannou: “Yope Remix” by Innoss’b. feat. Diamond Platnumz
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: “Champion” by Josylvio, Sevn Alias, Psycho
Calvin Kattar: “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty
Jeremy Stephens: “All Eyez On Me” by Tupac
Greg Hardy: “Ain’t Enough Money” by Greg Hardy and J. Oliver
Yorgan De Castro: “Cancan” by Ferro Gaita
Anthony Pettis: “Showtime” by Jim Jones and Tum Tum
Donald Cerrone: “Cowboy” by Kid Rock
Aleksei Oleinik: “Ballad for the Suppression” by Vladimir Vysotsky
Fabricio Werdum: “Amigo” by Roberto Carlos
Carla Esparza: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys
Michelle Waterson: “Legends Are Made” by Sam Tinnesz
Vicente Luque: “Baby Baby” by Tropkillaz
Niko Price: “Unstoppable” by Drake Jomaa
Bryce Mitchell: “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” by DMX
Charles Rosa: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys
Ryan Spann: “Smile (Living My Best Life)” by Lil Duval
Sam Alvey: “From Now On” by Hugh Jackman
Anthony Smith: “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison
Glover Teixeira: “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses
Ben Rothwell: “Vampire Hunters” by Anton Coppola
Ovince Saint Preux: “Purple Lamborghini” by Skrillex and Rick Ross
Drew Dober: “This Is How We Do It” by Montel Jordan
Alexander Hernandez: “Be (Intro)” by Common
Ricky Simon: “Back to Life” by Russ
Ray Borg: “Shout at the Devil” by Mötley Crüe
Andrei Arlovski: “Watchdog” by Issaya
Philipe Lins: “Monster” by Skillet
Thiago Moises: “Raridade” by Anderson Freire
Michael Johnson: “When We Ride on Our Enemies” by Tupac
Sijara Eubanks: “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce
Sarah Moras: “Photosynthesis” by Frank Turner
Omar Morales: “Level” by Apache
Gabriel Benitez: “Tierra Santa” by Mejor Morir Pie
Brian Kelleher: “Believe” by Meek Mill feat. Justin Timberlake
Hunter Azure: “Back in Black” by AC/DC
Chase Sherman: “Comin’ Back” by Citizen Cope
Ike Villanueva: “Los Tigres del Norte” by Jefe de Jefe
Alistair Overeem: “Mombasa” by Hans Zimmer
Walt Harris: “Landed” by Drake
Claudia Gadelha: “Muleque de Vila” by Projota
Angela Hill: “Real Big” by Mannie Fresh
Dan Ige: “Oooh La La” by Run the Jewels
Edson Barboza: “Strong Will Continue” by Nas and Damian Marley
Eryk Anders: “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” theme by Ennio Morricone
Krzysztof Jotko: “Jump Around” by House of Pain
Song Yadong: “Journey to the West” by Jing Qing Xu
Marlon Vera: “Bad Boys for Life” by Black Eyed Peas and J. Balvin
Matt Brown: “The Immortal” by Jasta
Miguel Baeza: “Victory” by Puff Daddy feat. Notorious B.I.G.
Anthony Hernandez: “Crown Me” by Hopsin
Kevin Holland: “All In” by Lil Baby
Giga Chikadze: Georgian folk dance by Xorumi
Irwin Rivera: “La Cumbia Sabrosa” by La Grupo La Cumbia
Darren Elkins: “Bleed It Out” by Linkin Park
Nate Landwehr: “Cowboys” by Jelly Roll
Cortney Casey: “Just Us” by DJ Khaled feat. SZA
Mara Romero Borella: “Survivor” by 2WEI feat. Edda Hayes
Rodrigo Nascimento: “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” by Jay Z feat. Beyonce
Don'Tale Mayes: “I’m Supposed to Die Tonight” by 50 Cent
