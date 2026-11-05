Waldo Cortes Acosta | Short Notice, No Problem

Waldo Cortes Acosta has a short-notice main event in Las Vegas, and he’s determined to use his showcase to return to the win column in decisive fashion.
The Dominican heavyweight contender was on a three-fight win streak heading into the spring thanks to successive knockout victories over heavyweight notables Ante Delija, Shamil Gaziev, and Derrick Lewis. But back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes pumped the brakes on “Salsa Boy’s” momentum.
“One was running for their life, which is what happened with Volkov,” he recalled.”I feel he was running for his life and trying to be a point [fighting] guy. And the last one, Curtis Blaydes, he tried to hold me down and get points for control and everything like that, and he was running a lot, too. This is why I want to make a change and make it my best in there.”
Now, with the UFC needing a new main event for Saturday night’s card at Meta APEX, Cortes Acosta answered the call on a week and a half’s notice and will welcome former light heavyweight danger man Johnny Walker to the upper echelon of the heavyweight division. When he was approached by the UFC, Cortes Acosta said he was in, regardless of the opposition. But, after two fighters turned down the opportunity to face him, Brazil’s Walker stepped up, and a new main event was born.
Cortes Acosta said the identity of his opponent really wasn’t a concern. He’ll fight whoever he finds standing opposite him on fight night.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” he shrugged. “If any people want to fight me, I want to fight them, too, no matter what.”
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Walker’s heavyweight debut in October brought a first-round knockout victory over England’s Mick Parkin, but now, he steps up to face Cortes Acosta, with the Dominican saying the short-notice nature of the fight could actually prove to be an advantage for him on fight night.
“It doesn’t matter. It’s good.” he said. “It’s convenient for me, too, because it’s hard to prepare for me. I know it’s hard for people to adjust to me, and it’s better for me too, because I don’t give a f***, and people are worried about it, [thinking], ‘It’s Waldo Cortes. He’ll be hitting me back, and hard. I need to prepare for that.’”
In terms of gameplanning for Walker, Cortes Acosta said that his success hinges on one clear tactic: applying pressure.
“I need to cut off the ring, that’s the first thing,” he said. “I need to push forward, like I’m pushing him onto his heels, and knock him out, hitting hard to the head.”
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While his plan is transparently simple, Cortes Acosta acknowledges that his opponent likely won’t want to spend too much time standing in front of him. But after hearing that the Brazilian has recently spent some time training with Volkov, he suggested he may bring his track shoes for fight night.
“The first round, I know he’ll do a crazy thing. But maybe it’ll be different, and he’ll be more careful,” he suggested. “I think it’ll be like a kick, then try to get out and try running around… He told another guy who interviewed him, ‘Oh, I’m training with Volkov. I know what I need to do to knock him out.’ Bro, Volkov didn’t knock me out. If you’re training with him, you’ll be running for your life, too.”
With the heavyweight division looking wide open as we head towards 2027, Cortes Acosta sees this fight as an opportunity to bounce back and immediately put himself back into the conversation at the sharp end of the weight class.
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And if he can get the job done in the way he intends, he’d love nothing more than to head to the Big Apple to let a certain heavyweight know that he’s got him in his sights.
“The guys, they say, ‘Oh, you saved the card,’ but I don’t think that, because it’s an opportunity, you know?” he said. “I need to get in there, make it my best, and see if the UFC can give it to me next time… I need to knock out this guy in the first round. Then next we have a fight in New York. I want to go so bad, because I want to see Josh Hokit in the flesh, and tell Hokit to his face: ‘I’m coming for you.’”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.