Waldo Cortes Acosta | Short Notice, No Problem

The Dominican heavyweight contender was on a three-fight win streak heading into the spring thanks to successive knockout victories over heavyweight notables Ante Delija, Shamil Gaziev, and Derrick Lewis. But back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes pumped the brakes on “Salsa Boy’s” momentum.

“One was running for their life, which is what happened with Volkov,” he recalled.”I feel he was running for his life and trying to be a point [fighting] guy. And the last one, Curtis Blaydes, he tried to hold me down and get points for control and everything like that, and he was running a lot, too. This is why I want to make a change and make it my best in there.”

Now, with the UFC needing a new main event for Saturday night’s card at Meta APEX, Cortes Acosta answered the call on a week and a half’s notice and will welcome former light heavyweight danger man Johnny Walker to the upper echelon of the heavyweight division. When he was approached by the UFC, Cortes Acosta said he was in, regardless of the opposition. But, after two fighters turned down the opportunity to face him, Brazil’s Walker stepped up, and a new main event was born.