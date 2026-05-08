Waldo Cortes Acosta Ready To Prove His Level

“This means a lot to me; I want to keep the heavyweight rankings active,” said Cortes Acosta. “The more people can see it active. It’s better for the division… Look at last week: the heavyweight KOs and everything, now on Saturday it’s Volkov and me, and there are more heavyweights coming up. You see the ‘Casa Blanca’ is heavyweights, too. Tom Aspinall is getting ready, so everything is amazing.”

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While he may be doing his part to keep the division in the public consciousness, competing as often as he does has also allowed Cortes Acosta to already cross a major item off his 2026 to-do list.

“I bought a house two weeks ago and this was one of those (milestones) for this year,” he said proudly, a broad smile spreading across his face. “I wanted that, and it’s one of those things that was the reason for fighting five, six times in the last year. I bought a house for my family, and now I see my family here, my family in the Dominican Republic, everything is progressing by my performance, and I want to continue that. I want to see my family happy. I want to make life better and better every time I fight.”