Waldo Cortes Acosta | No Slowing Down

He turned up on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series having won all six of his professional contests while claiming the LFA heavyweight title with a third-round stoppage win over Thomas Petersen. He blew through Danilo Suzart in less than a round to earn his spot on the roster, then won his first two bouts inside the Octagon before getting in over his head a little in an April 2023 matchup with Brazilian veteran Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

It was his ninth fight in two years and his first against a seasoned veteran, and like many neophytes, he stumbled. But Cortes Acosta picked himself up and got straight back to work, posting victories over Lukasz Brzeski, Andrei Arlovksi, and Robelis Despaigne to send him into 2025 on a 3-fight winning streak.

Falling to Pavlovich but fighting was another good, teachable moment for “Salsa Boy,” who turned into a different fighter midway through his chaotic encounter with Delija at the start of November.

With just over 90 seconds remaining the first round, the fight looked like it was stopped and the Croatian was victorious, but that wasn’t the case. Referee Mark Smith called time as Cortes Acosta covered up along the fence, protecting his left eye. Delija celebrated with his corner, but the fight had been paused, not waved off, as doctors checked on his foe.