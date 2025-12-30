Waldo Cortes Acosta | No Slowing Down

It feels like we saw two different versions of Waldo Cortes Acosta in 2025. The first earned wins over Ryan Spann and Serghei Spivac before dropping a unanimous decision to Sergei Pavlovich in August, and the second posted a pair of first-round knockout wins over Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev in November.
“After that loss (to Pavlovich), I feel like I can (have success) because I lost the fight being a warrior,” Dominican heavyweight said following the UFC 324 press conference earlier. “I finished the third round hard, and I saw before that he knocked out almost half the division.
“I trust (myself) more after that fight.”
2025 DOTCOM AWARDS: The Newcomers | The Submissions | The Knockouts | The Fights | The Fighters
Although that may sound curious to some, it makes a great deal of sense when you stop and take a more nuanced, detailed look at Cortes Acosta’s UFC tenure.
He turned up on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series having won all six of his professional contests while claiming the LFA heavyweight title with a third-round stoppage win over Thomas Petersen. He blew through Danilo Suzart in less than a round to earn his spot on the roster, then won his first two bouts inside the Octagon before getting in over his head a little in an April 2023 matchup with Brazilian veteran Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
It was his ninth fight in two years and his first against a seasoned veteran, and like many neophytes, he stumbled. But Cortes Acosta picked himself up and got straight back to work, posting victories over Lukasz Brzeski, Andrei Arlovksi, and Robelis Despaigne to send him into 2025 on a 3-fight winning streak.
UFC 324: Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences
Falling to Pavlovich but fighting was another good, teachable moment for “Salsa Boy,” who turned into a different fighter midway through his chaotic encounter with Delija at the start of November.
With just over 90 seconds remaining the first round, the fight looked like it was stopped and the Croatian was victorious, but that wasn’t the case. Referee Mark Smith called time as Cortes Acosta covered up along the fence, protecting his left eye. Delija celebrated with his corner, but the fight had been paused, not waved off, as doctors checked on his foe.
Replays showed that Cortes Acosta was poked in the eye, and to the surprise of just about everyone, the bout was restarted following an extended break in the action. Less than 30 seconds later, Cortes Acosta detonated a right hand on Delija’s jaw, sending him crashing to the canvas, where the DWCS grad pounded out the finish.
Three weeks later, he turned up in Qatar on Friday of fight week and made quick work of Gaziev, posting his second knockout win of the month.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“I feel the old Waldo is back again,” he said. “I’m hungry and calm at the same time. I have the mentality that I need to knock them out as fast as I can.”
For the 34-year-old heavyweight, being expeditious with his efforts inside the Octagon feeds right into his desire and ability to stay active, which is born out of two different motivations.
“I’m born in the Dominican Republic. Over there, they’re warriors, and having my family here, my country watching me, I want to (bring pride) to my family, my country, all the people following me,” began Cortes Acosta, who is slated to face Derrick Lewis at UFC 324 on January 24.
“I feel every time I fight more frequently like that, I get more familiar with the (Octagon), more trust in my body, everything,” he added. “Everything is getting better when you’re fighting fast like that.”
2026 DIVISION PREVIEWS: Lightweight | Welterweight | Flyweight
The bout with Lewis stands as another measuring stick opportunity for the ascending heavyweight, who currently sits at No. 5 in the rankings, three places ahead of his veteran opponent.
While Cortes Acosta in higher up in the rankings, Lewis is the far more established of the two, owning 20 wins and a UFC record 16 knockouts over his dozen years competing in the Octagon. He has been and remains the dangerous, tenured foe most hopefuls need to pass in order to establish themselves as a legitimate contender.
“It means a lot for me because I remember before I started, I saw Derrick Lewis knocking out people,” he said. “Everybody around me liked him, and me being in the position to fight with him is a good opportunity for me to show up, make this fight good for everybody, and for me to knock him out.”
Dispatching Lewis to push his winning streak to three and add to the momentum he built in November feels like the kind of victory that would prompt others in that position to ease off the gas, survey the landscape, and seek out the fight that makes the most sense next, even if it meant taking a bit of a break.
But Cortes Acosta has no interest in slowing down.
“I need to be active; I don’t need to slow down,” he said. “I have people in front of me I can fight, and people behind too.
“I’m the person that people didn’t give me too much opportunity when I was behind, ranked 14 or something, but I can give opportunity to those people. I can fight and make the division better.”