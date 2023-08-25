Waldo Cortes Acosta: ‘I’m Ready To Put Him Away’

Entering his most recent bout with a perfect 9-0 record that included UFC wins over Chase Sherman and Jared Vanderaa, Cortes Acosta received the first blemish on his resume against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. While out striking de Lima throughout the final two rounds, the Brazilian racked up five minutes of ground control time to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Cortes Acosta got straight back to the gym the following week, using the loss to fuel his desire to improve and crack the heavyweight division’s Top 15. The weight class has seen a massive increase in talent over the last few years due to the success of rising stars like Jailton Almeida, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall. Cortes Acosta believes it’s only a matter of time before his name is added to that list.

“I don’t feel happy at all,” Cortes Acosta said. “It’s not the result I wanted, but it taught me a big lesson. I came so prepared for this fight, mentally and physically, and I’m ready to take on the Top 15 in the UFC.