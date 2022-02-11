Waldo Cortes-Acosta Believes He Has The Edge

Born in the Dominican Republic, Cortes-Acosta grew up playing baseball until an injury pushed him out of the dugout, possibly for good and straight into MMA.

“I started because I had a surgery in my elbow from being a pitcher,” Cortes-Acosta said. “At that time, I tried to play American football, but I didn’t know how to speak English. I have the age and time and I wanted to be in a sport, so I used MMA and boxing for that.”

Cortes-Acosta has had a mixed bag of results when it comes to his boxing career, but stands a perfect 4-0 in MMA.

The boxing training is far from “a waste” though, as Cortes-Acosta has noticed a cardio skillset that continues to separate him from the pack.

“I want to be faster,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I think it helps me be much better in the striking and the jiu jitsu and a couple other things.”