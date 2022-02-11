 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Believes He Has The Edge

LFA's Waldo Cortes-Acosta Plans To Use His Cardio To Break His Opponent At LFA 124.
By Walker Van Wey • Feb. 11, 2022

It’s been a long, long time since the UFC had a cardio-focused heavyweight. It’s also been a long, long time since they had a heavyweight dominate to the level “Cardio Cain” Velasquez dominated. But LFA’s Waldo Cortes-Acosta just might be next.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Cortes-Acosta grew up playing baseball until an injury pushed him out of the dugout, possibly for good and straight into MMA.

“I started because I had a surgery in my elbow from being a pitcher,” Cortes-Acosta said. “At that time, I tried to play American football, but I didn’t know how to speak English. I have the age and time and I wanted to be in a sport, so I used MMA and boxing for that.”

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Cortes-Acosta has had a mixed bag of results when it comes to his boxing career, but stands a perfect 4-0 in MMA.

The boxing training is far from “a waste” though, as Cortes-Acosta has noticed a cardio skillset that continues to separate him from the pack.

“I want to be faster,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I think it helps me be much better in the striking and the jiu jitsu and a couple other things.”

It’s obviously a stretch to assume any heavyweight with above average cardio can be considered “the next Cain Velasquez,” and for Cortes-Acosta, that’s perfectly fine because with a strong performance at LFA 124, it won’t be long until the rising heavyweight can make history of his own by becoming the first Dominican Republic-born LFA champion.

Order UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

“I think my people will be excited for me to be champion and the first Dominican,” Cortes-Acosta said.

With a power, speed and cardio advantage over most opponents he’ll come in contact with, Cortes-Acosta is full of confidence and sees the ends to his LFA 124 card and UFC debut before him already.

“I think in the third round I knock him out,” Cortes-Acosta predicts. “I think UFC this year.”

Catch Waldo Cortes-Acosta as he tries to push his MMA record to a perfect 5-0 on Friday, February 11, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
:
UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner looks on during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Marc Ratner | The Interview

His New Book 'Ringside: My Life Outside The Ropes And The Octagon' Is A Treasure Of Combat Sports History

More
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 271: Adesanya vs…

UFC Heads Back To Houston For UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2. Don't Miss A Single Event!

More
: