Waldo Cortes Acosta | Be More Waldo

Saturday night will see Cortes Acosta return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama, where he'll take on Croatia's hard-hitting Ante Delija in a pivotal clash for both men in the heavyweight division.

It's another important assignment for the 34-year-old as he looks to move up the heavyweight ladder, but this matchup offers a different test, with the nine-fight UFC veteran tasked with defending his ranking against Delija, who blasted his way into the UFC heavyweight division with a first-round TKO finish of divisional stalwart Marcin Tybura in September.

Saturday's Full Fight Preview

"Yeah, I see a good level of fighter," said Cortes Acosta.