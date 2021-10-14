For Aspen Ladd, The Wait Is Almost Over

“The last couple weeks have been very physically and emotionally not the greatest,” began Aspen Ladd, chuckling at her colossal understatement as we spoke just a few days ahead of her featherweight clash with Norma Dumont that serves as the main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX.

Scheduled to face Macy Chiasson on October 2 in a postponed engagement from the summer that turned into a bit of a grudge match (at least from Chiasson’s side) in the days leading up to the contest, Ladd stepped on the scale the morning before the event and failed to make the 136-pound bantamweight limit.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

She looked mortified as she stood behind the three-sided curtain used to allow athletes to remove all their clothing in an effort to make weight. It was likely a mix of exhaustion from a grueling weight cut gone bad and awareness that a storm of scrutiny, criticism, and Internet ugliness would be headed her way as soon as news of her miss hit Twitter.

Soon after her failed attempt to make weight, as the fight with Chiasson was officially scrapped, Ladd took to social media, owning her mistake, offering both an apology and an explanation for what transpired. She closed out the post by saying, “I’m going to get slammed regardless, so let it begin.”

While some people certainly offered encouragement and support, there was also a great deal of all those elements the 26-year-old knew would be headed her way, being launched by everyone from colleagues, contemporaries, and media to armchair pundits and the snarky, miserable set on social media that have a lot to say, but keep their own profiles on private because return fire is not something they’re comfortable with.

“After something like that — just having prepared so much for it, and it’s basically your life because it’s what you do (for a living) — you feel pretty worthless, honestly,” Ladd said of the weight miss, fight cancellation, and subsequent fallout. “So (these last 10 days have been about) just getting over that and getting ready for the next step, and that’s all I wanted to do at that point.”

Not only did the situation at the start of the month wipe an opportunity to compete off the calendar, it also continued to extend Ladd’s time on the sidelines following knee surgery, which had already dragged on much longer than the 26-year-old standout would have liked.