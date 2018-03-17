Alexander Volkov Fresh, Rested And Ready

“I followed his fights when I was young, when I was just having my first professional fights,” offered the 32-year-old, who began his MMA career in 2009, at a time when Overeem had already amassed more than 40 pro fights and was dominating in Japan.

More than a decade later, Volkov has now reached the 40-fight milestone himself, accomplishing the feat with his second-round stoppage victory over Walt Harris in October at UFC 254, and he will share the Octagon with the resurgent Overeem on Saturday, headlining the first of four massive events on the schedule in the month of February.

“It’s a big honor and challenge to face him in the Octagon,” Volkov said of the heavyweight superstar, who enters on a two-fight winning streak and is looking to make one last run at the UFC heavyweight title before calling it a career. “It means a lot for me because he’s a legendary fighter.