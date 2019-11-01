Volkanovski Plans To Steal The Show At UFC 245

Those are the words that reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway screamed out after defending his belt against Brian Ortega last December. Former champion and UFC legend Frankie Edgar tried to answer the call at UFC 240 in July, but he couldn’t derail the Blessed Express.

Yet while Holloway was busy defending the 145-lb belt, a contender rose from the land down under.

Alexander Volkanovski climbed the ranks by dismantling Darren Elkins, knocking out Chad Mendes and dominating Jose Aldo, extending his current winning streak to 17. And on December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Volkanovski will finally have his shot at Holloway’s title.

He couldn’t be more ready.

“I just want that world title. That’s all that matters,” Volkanovski said. “A lot of hard work has been put into this. The wife is finally seeing it all pay off. From the early days to now, a lot has been sacrificed and getting that belt will mean it’s all worth it.”