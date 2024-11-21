Volkan Oezdemir Wants To Continue Riding The Momentum

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“It’s amazing, because there are countries you want to travel to, but you have, usually, a limited amount of time, or amount of money that you're able to spend. So, to be able to do this while working, that's actually very nice,” he enthused.

“And there are countries sometimes you never think about traveling to, because maybe it's nice to go there, but you have a different place to go. So to have places to go while you're working is actually very nice. For example, Uruguay, I will never have thought about going there on vacation. But then I discovered the country was great when I was there, when I fought Ilir Latifi. So it was actually a very nice experience, because I was very surprised about how the country was and how great it felt.

“And now with China, I've always wanted to go there … so it's actually very great for me to be here in Macau. And, after Macau, I’m going to be traveling a little bit around the country and hopefully see some great things.”

Before he swaps his gumshield for sunglasses, eighth-ranked Oezdemir will look to complete a hat trick of consecutive victories when he faces the division’s No. 10 -ranked Ulberg this weekend.