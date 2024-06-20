Volkan Oezdemir Is Ready To Re-Enter The Title Fray

Since joining the UFC’s light heavyweight roster in 2017, Oezdemir has competed in the United States, Sweden, Canada, England, Uruguay, South Korea, UAE, and Paris. Now, Oezdemir’s globe-trotting quest continues this weekend in Saudi Arabia when he takes on Johnny Walker in Riyadh.

For the Swiss contender, who unsuccessfully challenged Daniel Cormier for the 205-pound title at UFC 220 back in January 2018, getting to travel is one of the perks of the job, but he’s always careful to keep the balance right when fight week rolls around.

“The more the fight is getting closer, the more tunnel vision I get,” he told UFC.com ahead of his fight this weekend.

“But of course, I try to enjoy a little bit of the culture and everything. We’ve been a few days now in Saudi Arabia, and we’ve been visiting a lot, and we had some locals helping us, as well, so it’s really great. It’s always great for me to be able to get more of my surroundings.”