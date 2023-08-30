Maturity Came From Volkan Oezdemir’s Highs And Lows

Interviews
UFC Light Heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir Feels Confident And Calm Ahead Of Fighting At UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac In Paris
Nothing was going to stop Volkan Oezdemir from fighting at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac in Paris this weekend.
With Switzerland being so close to France, competing in Paris would mark the first time since joining the UFC in 2017 that Oezdemir’s family and friends would be able to make the trip to watch him fight. Initially, he was slated to face Azamat Murzakanov, but Murzaknov was forced to pull out of the fight, leaving Oezdemir with few options.
The UFC informed his management that there were no ranked light heavyweight opponents available, and that if he wanted to stay on the card, he would have to fight someone new to the Octagon. So, when the UFC offered him newcomer Bogdan Guskov, he couldn’t have said yes quicker.
Ironically, the No. 9 ranked Oezdemir made his UFC debut on similar terms, stepping in on short notice to face former title challenger and top ten-ranked light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux. Oezdemir defeated Saint Preux by split decision and then immediately found more success, knocking out both Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa in the first round on his way to a fast-tracked title shot.
Oezdemir admits that it’s a fun storyline, but he won’t let history repeat itself in Guskov’s favor.
“This is the same thing that happened to me,” Oezdemir told UFC.com. “I fought lower-level competition and then I went to the UFC and fought a top ten guy in my first fight. No. 6 ranked Ovince Saint Preux. This is actually the same thing that’s happening to him; he’s fighting a top ten guy. Now he has to prove himself. So, I know what he’s going through right now. I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I know it’s going to be my time to stop that and put a stop to his dream.”
Bringing up how “No Time” started his UFC career gave the 33-year-old reason to reflect on his journey up to this point. It hasn’t been perfect and there have definitely been lessons learned along the way, but the truth is that Oezdemir wouldn’t really change a thing.
“Let’s just say the first few years and moments [in the UFC], everything was really good. I was flying, everything was perfect and then it was like the way to hell,” Oezdemir said. “Some losses, some injuries, some troubles with different things. After that, you have to rebuild, you go through the highs and the lows. Then you really find out it’s an unforgiving sport. There’s momentum in the winning streaks and momentum in the losing streaks. Also, you have to get rid of it to find something else, something new to shake it off of you, and that’s some stuff you have to find out.”
He needed those tough times and the big victories to get to the perspective he has today.
“The thing is, you got to go through life to realize things yourself,” Oezdemir said. “Sometimes a lot of people tell you things already, but you don’t listen. It’s really true to live those moments and find out. If I had to tell my young self, it would be to realize what I was lacking things in my fights, even in my winning moments, that way I could correct this before the rest happened.”
On Saturday, Oezdemir is confident that his hard-earned maturity will play a factor against Guskov. One of the biggest steps that he’s taken from tough losses and wins altogether was how his cardio has played a factor in his career thus far.
At times, Oezdemir felt like his cardio was serious problem in his previous fights. He experienced lack of energy and the inability to have the output he desired for three rounds. He took care of the cardio issues in the lead-up to this fight and feels like it will pay dividends against Guskov.
Oezdemir also wanted to be at his absolute best so he can put on a show for every one of his fans in attendance at Accor Arena.
“I’m really happy to be here because Paris is close to home, so I’m going to have a lot of people coming to support me,” Oezdemir said. “A lot of family and friends, so it’s really good to be here and to be able to perform in front of them. It gives me a lot of motivation, the willingness to please the crowd and give them my best.”
Oezdemir was in the crowd as a guest fighter last year when the UFC made its triumphant debut in Paris. He loved every minute of it and referred to the atmosphere that night as “electric.”
He was even one of the thousands of people serenading Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa with the French national anthem.
“I was singing, as well, that’s for sure,” Oezdemir laughed. “Even though I’m not French I was singing ‘The Marseillaise.’”
And Oezdemir hopes that after the type of performance he’s expecting to deliver, he’ll hear the support from his fans in attendance.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.