Volkan Oezdemir | 'No Time' Like The Present

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker isn't Volkan Oezdemir's first rodeo.
The Swiss contender has been a mainstay in the UFC's light heavyweight rankings ever since he burst onto the world stage back in 2017. Now, as he gets set to make the walk to the Octagon for his 16th UFC bout, "No Time" is ready to push himself back towards the front of the queue at 205 pounds.
Oezdemir will take on fellow ranked light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield on the main card in Doha, Qatar, where he plans on claiming a statement victory to kick-start a charge back up the division.
"It's a good fight, good matchup for me," he told UFC.com during his fight-week interview. "My goal, obviously, is to climb the rankings. I didn't get somebody ranked over me. But of course, this is a good opponent."
Oezdemir's staying power is already beyond question. He arrived in the UFC and immediately established himself as a threat to the division's best with a hard-earned, split-decision victory over former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. Then, he scored a pair of back-to-back, sub-60-second knockouts of Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa to propell him into a championship fight with Daniel Cormier.
Oezdemir lost that fight, and he's been battling the division's big names ever since in a bid to fight his way back into contention again.
"Since 2017, I've seen the changes, man,” he said. “I've seen people come and go. Some people that were at the top, now they're not here anymore. They disappeared… The top 10 when I first started, it doesn't look at all like it does now. Actually, (Jan) Blachowicz was there, I think. But I'm still here, and I never left, you know? And I don't intend to leave. So, for sure, my goal is to get the belt and to be at the top of this division."
Most recently, Oezdemir saw a 2-fight win streak come to an end as he lost a decision to New Zealand contender Carlos Ulberg, who Oezdemir expects to be fighting for a title next. Despite losing to the Kiwi, Oezdemir sees the bigger picture, and understands that he's still not too far away from getting back into the title mix himself.
"I'm still two fights away from a title shot. So, I think with the great victory on Saturday, it's gonna bring me closer to it," he suggested.
"Then I will need maybe a ranked opponent or two. But anyway, we need a great victory, because (things) can happen very fast in this sport.
"I think Ulberg will probably be next in line for a shot at the title. I don't actually know what Pereira is going to do. There is a big question mark on his motivation now. Maybe he wants a big fight, going up (to heavyweight) or something, and this might make the division a little bit different."
Oezdemir's latest test sees him facing seasoned opposition in the form of Menifield, who arrives in Doha on a 2-fight win streak, courtesy of decision victories over Julius Walker and Oumar Sy. His training camp for the fight was a little different this time around, with Oezdemir making use of his brand-new gym facility, No Time MMA, in his hometown of Fribourg, Switzerland, which served as his training base for the main portion of his camp.
"I went back home and I brought my team, also a team from Sweden, I bring them to my place,” he said. “I actually opened a new gym, so it was actually a good thing… We had a great time in Switzerland, then I finished my camp in Sweden.
"So, it was a little bit different, but the focus was the same. It was very serious camp, and I don't take anybody lightly. It is the UFC – everybody in here is a world-level athlete, and everybody's fighting for the same goal, you know? So this is something I'm very aware of."
With a wealth of experience and boosted by a training camp spent close to home, Oezdemir looks well-placed to deliver a big performance in Doha. He's aware of the challenge awaiting him, but in a division that has seen plenty of change over the years, Oezdemir has remained a constant, and he thinks the time is right for him to break from the pack and re-establish himself as a top contender again.
"Everybody's dangerous in the UFC – everybody knows that. So of course, I need to watch out," he said.
"But I believe in my (ability) and where I'm at. I don't feel threatened by this fight, but this can be also like a trap, you know? My goal is to keep climbing the rankings, and I will use this fight to make everybody (realize) that I'm here to stay."
