Volkan Oezdemir | 'No Time' Like The Present

Oezdemir's staying power is already beyond question. He arrived in the UFC and immediately established himself as a threat to the division's best with a hard-earned, split-decision victory over former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. Then, he scored a pair of back-to-back, sub-60-second knockouts of Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa to propell him into a championship fight with Daniel Cormier.

Oezdemir lost that fight, and he's been battling the division's big names ever since in a bid to fight his way back into contention again.

"Since 2017, I've seen the changes, man,” he said. “I've seen people come and go. Some people that were at the top, now they're not here anymore. They disappeared… The top 10 when I first started, it doesn't look at all like it does now. Actually, (Jan) Blachowicz was there, I think. But I'm still here, and I never left, you know? And I don't intend to leave. So, for sure, my goal is to get the belt and to be at the top of this division."

Most recently, Oezdemir saw a 2-fight win streak come to an end as he lost a decision to New Zealand contender Carlos Ulberg, who Oezdemir expects to be fighting for a title next. Despite losing to the Kiwi, Oezdemir sees the bigger picture, and understands that he's still not too far away from getting back into the title mix himself.