Oezdemir Is Looking To Knock Latifi Out

The fighter out of Switzerland defeated a former title challenger and two more division stalwarts in his first three bouts, with two of them ending in sub one-minute knockouts. Those impressive showings set up a title shot at 205 pounds with current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Since that unsuccessful chance at the strap, it’s been tough sledding for Oezdemir. He has dropped his last three contests, including a controversial split decision against undefeated Dominick Reyes. But Oezdemir won’t be deterred, and he believes he can work his way right back to the top.

That journey starts Saturday at UFC Uruguay, when Oezdemir will square off with Ilir Latifi. It’s safe to say that Oezdemir couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s never a good thing to be waiting for a fight,” Oezdemir said. “Especially when it got postponed. Everything is nice when you train - you have a good feeling and you feel great - but it has to finish with something. It has to finish with a fight. And the fight last time didn’t happen and now it’s finally time to settle the beef.”