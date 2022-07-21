Volkan Oezdemir’s Key To Victory Is Decision Making

“Obviously, I fought a lot of top contenders. Title challengers, future title challengers and the champion,” Oezdemir told UFC.com. “It is reflected somehow in my record but it’s just bringing me tools and experience for my future fights. It’s all about the goal, and the goal is to be champion. For that to be, I just need to fight everyone in front of me and smash all of them. There is no easy way to the title but I’m ready to take it.”

Fighting whoever was in front of him is exactly what helped propel Oezdemir to a title shot against Daniel Cormier in 2018. On that run to his UFC 220 bout with Cormier, he defeated Ovince Saint Preux, Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa in impressive fashion.

It took Oezdemir four years of ups and downs to realize he doesn’t need to recapture that version of “No Time” that blitzed through Cirkunov and Manuwa. Tough losses to now champion Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev prompted him to make the move from his first MMA team in Switzerland to Allstars Training Center in Sweden.