Volkan Oezdemir Just Wants to Fight

The opponent Oezdemir is preparing for is UFC newcomer Jiri Prochazka. One look at Prochazka’s resume and he’s anything but your average debutant. The Czech Republic native is a former Rizin champion with his most recent win coming against former UFC fighter CB Dollaway. At 26-3 as a pro, Prochazka also has 23 knockouts.

Hence the question that must be asked: is this fight a risk for Oezdemir? A staple in the Top 10 of the light heavyweight rankings, Oezdemir is in the midst of a second push at a title shot after reeling off back-to-back wins in 2019. Does the upside equal the downside of fighting an unranked UFC newcomer?

Oezdemir doesn’t care about that. He just wants to fight.

“There is risk but because of my first situation it’s not much different,” Oezdemir said referring to his own UFC debut against then-ranked Ovince Saint Preux. “My first opponent was a Top 10 guy and now it’s the same for Jiri. He’s had trouble finding an opponent and so have I. At the end of the day I just want to fight.”

Oezdemir is being honest with himself about how the pandemic has affected his ability to find an opponent.

“I’m not able to fight in the U.S. at the moment and a lot of Top 10 guys want to fight someone in the Top 10,” he said. “Some of them don’t want to travel. So I’ve been trying to fight whoever I can. But after this fight I will put some more credit on my name and people will come back.”