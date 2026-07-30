Vlasto Čepo | Homegrown Dream: Finally Brings His UFC Journey To Serbia

When Vlasto Čepo first told people he would fight in the UFC, many didn’t believe him.
Three years ago, the Serbian-born striker confidently predicted he would make it to the sport’s biggest stage. At the time, some laughed, joking the closest he would get to the UFC would be working security at an event. After all, Čepo owns a private security company and has worked as a security guard.
This weekend, the 14-3 middleweight will walk into the Octagon instead.
Čepo makes his promotional debut against Gilbert Urbina at UFC Belgrade, fulfilling a dream that began when he transitioned from boxing to mixed martial arts seven years ago.
“For me, it’s a very big moment because I was born in Serbia,” Čepo said. “I’m half Serbian and half Slovakian, but now I live in Slovakia. In my heart and in my blood, it’s Serbian. When I started MMA, my dream was always the UFC, and now I’m living my dream.”
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As rumors swirled that the UFC could finally bring an event to Belgrade, Čepo couldn’t help but imagine himself on the card. Conversations with his manager centered around earning a shot through Dana White’s Contender Series, but once Serbia was officially announced as a host city, hope grew that another path might emerge.
It did. Now, instead of traveling across the world for a UFC opportunity, Čepo can make his debut in front of the fans he believes are among the most passionate anywhere.
“I think Serbia has the best fans,” he said. “Everybody will see. It’s a crazy atmosphere. I think it’s one of the best in the world.”
While the occasion carries obvious emotion, Čepo insists he isn’t allowing the magnitude of the moment to overwhelm him.
“I don’t have any pressure now,” he said. “I try to enjoy the journey. The pressure will come maybe two or three hours before I go to the arena.”
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Nicknamed “Mr. Chaos” back home, Čepo has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s most aggressive finishers. Ten of his 14 professional victories have come by knockout, with many ending inside the opening round.
The style isn’t something he forces. It’s simply who he is.
“My game plan isn’t to finish in the first round,” Čepo said. “But every time I step into the Octagon, I go forward. I put pressure on my opponents. I think I have some bombs in my hands.”
His boxing background remains the foundation of his success. Rather than becoming a cautious, point-fighting technician, Čepo embraces exchanges and trusts his power to create an opening.
“I like fighting with my hands,” he said. “I’m not the type of fighter who calculates. I go forward and for the finish.”
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That confidence extends to his expectations for Saturday night. Čepo anticipates Urbina will eventually look to wrestle after feeling pressure on the feet.
“I think when I start going forward, my opponent will try to take me down,” Čepo said. “It’s always the same. When they feel my punches, they get stressed and try to wrestle.”
To prepare for every possibility, Čepo altered his training camp for the first time in his career. Instead of remaining exclusively in Slovakia, he split his camp between his hometown gym and Serbia, where he trained alongside five other UFC athletes on Saturday’s card.
The arrangement gave him fresh sparring partners and more middleweight bodies to work with while allowing him to stay connected to both places he considers home.
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For Čepo, the biggest change isn’t where he trained. It’s where he’s about to compete. The prediction he made years ago has become reality. The dream that once drew skeptical smiles now leads to the biggest walk of his career.
And if “Mr. Chaos” performs the way he wants, his UFC arrival may not take long for the home crowd to remember.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.