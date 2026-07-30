Vlasto Čepo | Homegrown Dream: Finally Brings His UFC Journey To Serbia

Čepo makes his promotional debut against Gilbert Urbina at UFC Belgrade, fulfilling a dream that began when he transitioned from boxing to mixed martial arts seven years ago.

“For me, it’s a very big moment because I was born in Serbia,” Čepo said. “I’m half Serbian and half Slovakian, but now I live in Slovakia. In my heart and in my blood, it’s Serbian. When I started MMA, my dream was always the UFC, and now I’m living my dream.”

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As rumors swirled that the UFC could finally bring an event to Belgrade, Čepo couldn’t help but imagine himself on the card. Conversations with his manager centered around earning a shot through Dana White’s Contender Series, but once Serbia was officially announced as a host city, hope grew that another path might emerge.

It did. Now, instead of traveling across the world for a UFC opportunity, Čepo can make his debut in front of the fans he believes are among the most passionate anywhere.

“I think Serbia has the best fans,” he said. “Everybody will see. It’s a crazy atmosphere. I think it’s one of the best in the world.”