Vlad Panin Is Ready For The Big Stage | Zuffa Boxing 04

“What’s kept me motivated is, honestly, just faith,” he explained. “Because my career probably hasn't moved as fast as maybe some other guys have, because I didn't have a promoter, because I didn't have a platform, a lot of that I had to do myself. I didn't even have a real manager until my 20th pro fight… So I was hustling, selling tickets, no promoter, no network, just doing local shows, selling tickets, just going around gyms, talking to my friends. And thankfully, I've always had great support among my friends and stuff, and I wouldn't be able to do it without them. So, as much as I want to say I did it myself, no one does it themselves. If you look at anybody that is in a high-ranking position or position of power, anyone that's successful, you don’t realize it really takes a village for one person to become successful.

“And just the training (and) the coaching that I've had – I've been honored and lucky to be able to work with some of the greatest coaches, Hall of Famers – I think now is just a perfect time for my Zuffa debut, for my coming out party. I think the time is right now, and I'm just looking forward to taking advantage of this opportunity.”

On Sunday night, Panin faces New Yorker Shinard “Showtime” Bunch in a 10-round welterweight contest that Panin said should pose an interesting test. But, despite the pair having similar records on paper – Panin’s 23-5 (15 KOs) versus Bunch’s 22-3-1, 1 NC (18 KOs) – Panin said he will have the edge on fight night.

“I think he's skilled,” said Panin. “I think he's a good boxer... I’m not going to take anything away from him. I know he's a good boxer, and sometimes you'll find a guy who's tough but not skilled, and I think he's got good skills. But I don't think his skills are as good as mine… I'm just gonna show that I have 10 rounds to get the job done, and I think that'll be more than enough time. I just know, no matter what, I'm just a better boxer. I think I'm bigger, I’m longer, stronger, I have great speed, good jab, and I think that makes it difficult, no matter who I’m fighting.”