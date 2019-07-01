Viviane Araujo Seized Her Opportunity

Unbeaten in three fights following the lone loss of her 7-1 pro career to UFC vet Sarah Frota in April 2017, Brasilia’s Araujo won Pancrase’s vacant strawweight title by defeating Emi Fujino in August of last year, and while she was inactive since then, she was getting ready for battle when she got the call for the Bernardo bout.

“I was due to participate in the Contender Series in July, but we also knew that there was a possibility of the UFC call coming earlier and it did,” she said.

Oh did it. Araujo delivered one of the more impressive debuts you’ll see in the Octagon, and while she looked dominant at 135 pounds, it was expected that she would return to the strawweight division for her next bout. But then came the curveball and a move instead to flyweight, where she will meet Alexis Davis this Saturday in Edmonton.

“She is a very experienced athlete in the UFC, has fought against great athletes, and she’s a well-rounded and aggressive fighter,” Araujo said. “It will be a great challenge and I am going to be prepared.”

Davis is also the eighth-ranked 125-pounder in the world, which means that an Araujo win will undoubtedly land her in the rankings and kick off her journey to a world title shot. But the 32-year-old isn’t interested in any such talk at the moment.