Vitor Petrino: One Step At A Time

The natural talent and abundance of upside the 26-year-old carries was evident in his DWCS appearance, where he bested fellow Brazilian (and current UFC fighter) Rodolfo Bellato for the second time in their careers. Petrino has a tremendous frame for the division and exhibits a natural athleticism that is uncommon, even in a sport full of tremendous athletes.

Even in the clumsy, uneven fight with Turkalj, you could see pieces of promise; little glimpses that teased a bright future in what used to be the premier division in the sport.

“Surprising would be the word,” offered the ascending prospect, who takes on Tyson Pedro in the co-main event of this weekend’s fight card at the UFC APEX, when asked to reflect on his first year on the roster. “Being able to live this experience and be (a UFC fighter), being among the best and standing out is something to be proud of.

“I have never been so happy or mentally well,” he added. “I was born for this.”

Destined for these kinds of opportunities or not, no one makes this journey alone, and Petrino benefits from having an experienced, respected veteran of the sport helping shepherd along in this journey.