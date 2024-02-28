Vitor Petrino: One Step At A Time

Interviews
Vitor Petrino’s 2023 rookie campaign inside the Octagon was a three-fight study in progression.
In his debut, the graduate from Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) fought Anton Turkalj to a decision, landing on the happy side of the verdict in an uneven fight where his relative inexperience was highlighted. Four months later, Petrino followed step-by-step instructions from his corner to collect a third-round submission win over promotional mainstay Marcin Prachnio at UFC 290, and then, in November, he laid out former Cage Warriors champ Modestas Bukauskas with a clean check hook a minute into the second round of their meeting to close out his first year on the roster in style.
“I know I'm on the right path,” Petrino said when asked about his first-year exploits ahead of his sophomore debut this weekend in Las Vegas. “There were three fights, two bonuses, one knockout and one submission.
“I'm showing more and more that I deserve to be among the best.”
The natural talent and abundance of upside the 26-year-old carries was evident in his DWCS appearance, where he bested fellow Brazilian (and current UFC fighter) Rodolfo Bellato for the second time in their careers. Petrino has a tremendous frame for the division and exhibits a natural athleticism that is uncommon, even in a sport full of tremendous athletes.
Even in the clumsy, uneven fight with Turkalj, you could see pieces of promise; little glimpses that teased a bright future in what used to be the premier division in the sport.
“Surprising would be the word,” offered the ascending prospect, who takes on Tyson Pedro in the co-main event of this weekend’s fight card at the UFC APEX, when asked to reflect on his first year on the roster. “Being able to live this experience and be (a UFC fighter), being among the best and standing out is something to be proud of.
“I have never been so happy or mentally well,” he added. “I was born for this.”
Destined for these kinds of opportunities or not, no one makes this journey alone, and Petrino benefits from having an experienced, respected veteran of the sport helping shepherd along in this journey.
“Cristiano Marcello is like a father,” he said of the former Ultimate Fighter contestant and Chute Boxe original, who now operates his own gym and team, which includes Petrino. “He's a guy who has seen both sides of the coin since the sport was forming.
“It seems like he already knows how things will happen,” added his charge, who carries a 10-0 mark into his showcase opportunity this weekend against Pedro.
Despite his incredible success in Year One and an unblemished record overall, the focused Brazilian hopeful isn’t one to rest on his laurels, taking his cues from his coach.
“A great coach always seeks to make his athletes as complete and aggressive as possible,” began Petrino, who has eight finishes in his 10 career victories, including four in the opening stanza. “I always seek to improve in all aspects, whether physical, technical or mental. I love this sport so I'm always looking for the best version of myself.
“With each fight you can expect a more complete fighter. There is always room for improvement; this has no end.”
That should be a scary thought for Pedro and others in the light heavyweight division, as Petrino is already flashing serious upside and has the mindset and resolve necessary to maximize his skills going forward.
He’s clearly one of the best up-and-coming talents in the 205-pound ranks, perhaps even the best of the bunch, and while he appreciates the praise his early efforts have garnered, he’s taking it all in stride and committed to keep making all his dreams come true inside the Octagon.
“I am very happy for the recognition,” Petrino said of the interest people have shown in his initial performances and potential going forward. “It just motivates me to want to seek out the best version of myself more and more.
“But I don't feel pressure; I'm enjoying this moment. It's something I've always dreamed of and it's coming true, so the feeling is just happiness.
“And I don't feel pressure for being undefeated,” he added. “I'm in the best event on the planet and I know that anything can happen. Regardless of everything, I will always do my best. When you feel pressured it becomes a hindrance to your game, and I don't want that.”
On paper, Saturday’s clash with Pedro reads as a step up in competition and an interesting test for the promising, ascending Brazilian — a showdown with a far more seasoned fighter that has spent time in the Top 15, along with being the co-main event of the evening.
But while Pedro has twice as many wins as Petrino inside the Octagon and 10 fights to his three, the skilled second-year man’s only reaction to receiving the call to compete against the Australian this weekend was excitement.
“I was very happy,” Petrino said of hearing the news of the matchup. “Pedro is a guy who has history in the UFC, and I want to face the best and make my own history, too.
Having progressed from a decision to a third-round finish to a second-round finish, should fans expect a first-round stoppage from the streaking neophyte this weekend?
“Each fight is a (new) fight,” offered Petrino, refusing to take the bait. “You can expect an athlete who is not afraid to take risks and goes for it all the time.”
And if things should work out in his favor on Saturday, the surging light heavyweight has some ideas about what comes next, but again showed his maturity and focus by keeping those plans close to the vest and keeping his eye on the task at hand.
“I'm already thinking of some names,” he said coyly, “but let's take it one step at a time.”
