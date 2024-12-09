Vitor Petrino: Nothing Has Changed

“Nobody wants to lose, but unfortunately it's part of the game,” said Petrino, who was submitted by Anthony Smith in the early stages of their main card clash at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro back in May.

Entering with a pristine 11-0 mark that included four straight wins to begin his UFC tenure, the matchup was a major step up for the Cristiano Marcello protege and positioned as a bit of a crossroads moment for the two combatants. While Petrino was clearly on the ascent and getting his first major test, Smith entered off a knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. and having dropped three of his previous four fights, with many questioning whether the former title challenger was getting close to the end of the line.

The Brazilian attempted to bully the veteran in the early going, marching forward undaunted as Smith attacked with low kicks and jabs, visibly aware of the power coming back his way. Petrino backed Smith into the fence, dug at his body with heavy hooks, and then changed levels, seamlessly getting his hands locked under the veteran’s backside.

But as he did, Smith immediately looked to clasp his hands under Petrino’s neck, with Daniel Cormier instantly mentioning the threatening position the unbeaten fighter had put himself in on the broadcast. While he was able to gather Smith’s hips, hoist him into the air, and deposit him on the canvas, doing so allowed “Lionheart” to set the choke in place.