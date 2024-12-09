Vitor Petrino: Nothing Has Changed

Vitor Petrino heads into his fight with Dustin Jacoby this weekend on the main card of the UFC’s return to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, in completely unfamiliar territory, as for the first time in his professional career, the promising Brazilian light heavyweight makes the walk to the Octagon coming off a loss.
“Nobody wants to lose, but unfortunately it's part of the game,” said Petrino, who was submitted by Anthony Smith in the early stages of their main card clash at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro back in May.
Entering with a pristine 11-0 mark that included four straight wins to begin his UFC tenure, the matchup was a major step up for the Cristiano Marcello protege and positioned as a bit of a crossroads moment for the two combatants. While Petrino was clearly on the ascent and getting his first major test, Smith entered off a knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. and having dropped three of his previous four fights, with many questioning whether the former title challenger was getting close to the end of the line.
The Brazilian attempted to bully the veteran in the early going, marching forward undaunted as Smith attacked with low kicks and jabs, visibly aware of the power coming back his way. Petrino backed Smith into the fence, dug at his body with heavy hooks, and then changed levels, seamlessly getting his hands locked under the veteran’s backside.
But as he did, Smith immediately looked to clasp his hands under Petrino’s neck, with Daniel Cormier instantly mentioning the threatening position the unbeaten fighter had put himself in on the broadcast. While he was able to gather Smith’s hips, hoist him into the air, and deposit him on the canvas, doing so allowed “Lionheart” to set the choke in place.
As soon as they hit the canvas, Petrino was dead to rights, and left with no choice but to tap.
“There are things that are really out of our control,” began Petrino when asked about the setback against Smith and the mistakes he and his team identified when reviewing the fight. “I was really prepared for this fight, but I believe it was a matter of details. Unfortunately, it wasn't my best day.
“It's just a bad day at work,” he added. “We correct the mistakes and are ready for the next fight.”
For a lot of athletes, being undefeated can eventually come to feel like a burden; an additional weight on their shoulders that becomes one more thing they feel compelled to worry about heading into a fight.
Petrino wasn’t one of those fighters.
“None,” he said with a laugh when asked if there are any positives to no longer being undefeated. “I never felt negative; I always enjoyed my work and the opportunities it gave me.
“I enjoyed and enjoy every moment.”
As he readies to return to action this weekend in Tampa against Jacoby, the number in his loss column is the only thing that has changed for the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate.
Where losses can, at times, prompt athletes to make sweeping changes to their preparations or training situations, Petrino, who punched his ticket to the big stage with a second-round stoppage win over current UFC fighter Rodolfo Bellato, has kept everything the same.
“My routine hasn't changed,” said Petrino, who has consistently spoken about the massive impact training with Marcello, the former Chute Boxe standout who also competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Live, has had on his development as a fighter. “I live for the sport. (If anything, losing) just gave me a little extra energy to bounce back from that setback.”
Ultimately, the loss to Smith didn’t do much to diminish Petrino’s stock in the 205-pound weight class, as most recognized the matchup for what it was: an early litmus test for the streaking UFC sophomore against someone with considerably more experience and savvy.
It’s the type of bout that gets put together nearly every week and is a rite of passage for every ascending talent at some point along the way. While some clear the hurdle on the first try, many initially stumble, as Petrino did, only to step back, reset, and get back to making serious progress soon after.
The first step on his road forward comes this weekend in Tampa, where the Brazilian will look to get things moving in the right direction again when he steps in with one of Smith’s training partners.
While the 36-year-old Jacoby doesn’t have as much MMA experience as his fellow Factory X Muay Thai representative, “The Hanyak” has logged 29 mixed martial arts appearances to Petrino’s 11 starts, while also having competed at the highest level in kickboxing for a number of years in between his two stints fighting under the UFC banner.
In addition to fighting out of the same elite camp in Englewood, Colorado, the 36-year-old veteran Jacoby comes into this fight in a similar position as Smith did in Rio, having dropped consecutive contests against Alonzo Menifield and Dominick Reyes while losing four of his last five overall.
Petrino isn’t at all interested in the teammate component off things, stating, “Every fight is a fight” when asked about being paired with Jacoby after falling to Smith. He also didn’t seem particularly worried about the weaponry the veteran is bringing with him to Tampa this weekend either.
“Jacoby is an experienced kickboxer; I believe he will exploit that, but regardless of what he brings, I am ready for anything.”
For the talented Brazilian, this weekend isn’t as much about who he’s facing as it is about getting the opportunity to compete again before the year is out, get back in the win column, and, perhaps most importantly, reminding everyone of the skills he brings to the Octagon and the upside he possesses, despite no longer being undefeated.
“Fighting again this year was very important,” admitted Petrino. “I want to stay active, doing as many fights as I can, (while still) respecting my body.
“I want to show everyone my potential. I train hard every day, and I will do whatever it takes to come back with a big win.”
And if he’s able to do that, the explosive prospect believes it will put him in a position to make a major push forward in the division in 2025.
“I believe it will open great doors in the organization, especially in the light heavyweight rankings,” he said in regard to beating Jacoby. “I know what I want, I know where I deserve to be, and I will do everything to be among the top in the category.”
