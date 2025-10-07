Vitor Petrino | Location, Location, Location

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“The biggest difference between the Vitor of today and the Vitor of three years ago is maturity,” offered Petrino, who earned his spot on the roster with a second-round knockout win over compatriot Rodolfo Bellato on Season 6 of the annual talent search. “I still have the same desire to be a UFC champion, but today I know how the game works, and I'm increasingly prepared for bigger challenges.”

This week brings a pair of new challenges for Petrino as he steps in with the standout wrestler Petersen and returns to Rio, where he suffered the first loss of his professional career.

WATCH: Dana White On 60 Minutes

While he already found his way back int the win column, there can be a little bit of a hangover when you walk back into a building where you’ve previously left disappointed, and first losses have a way of hitting harder than any others. On top of that, it was Petrino’s first chance to compete in his home country as a member of the UFC, and he fell flat, leaving him eager to make up for that result this time around.

“It's a very important fight,” he began when asked about returning to Farmasi Arena on Saturday. “I want to recover from my last setback in Rio, but above all, I want to show how prepared I am in this new division.