Vitor Petrino | Location, Location, Location

Consecutive losses and increasingly difficult weight cuts prompted Vitor Petrino to hit the reset button and start anew as a heavyweight earlier this year.
His divisional debut came in Nashville where he joined fellow under-30 Brazilians Tallison Teixeira and Valter Walker on the fight card, which felt like a chance to get a look at three potential next generation talents in the perennially older weight class. Walker was the first into the Octagon, registering a third consecutive first-round submission win by heel hook while Teixeira lost to Top-10 mainstay Derrick Lewis in the main event. In between, Petrino showed that the promise he carried as a light heavyweight was still present in his new surroundings as he picked up a first-round submission win over Austen Lane.
Yes, that's what I expected of myself with the move up to heavyweight,” Petrino said, just a few days out from returning to action against Thomas Petersen in Rio de Janeiro. “It was very difficult to perform well after a tough weight cut. In this new division, I can enter much more focused, aware, and prepared to fight.
“And that's the result: a great performance.”
It was the quickest win of his UFC career and the most straightforward victory he’s had to date inside the Octagon. Petrino caught an early kick from Lane and used the opportunity to spill the former NFL defensive lineman to the canvas, quickly climbing into mount and forcing Lane to choose between eating heavy shots or giving up his back.
When the American rolled, Petrino immediately attacked the neck, eventually latching onto a short choke and squeezing out the tap.
“The biggest difference, both in the cage and during training camp, without a doubt, is the energy and strength throughout camp—training hard even during fight week and being able to fully focus on your opponent, without worrying about cutting weight,” Petrino said.
“I felt much better on fight night. Eating, hydrating properly, and getting better sleep are essential for a high-performance athlete to perform optimally.”
It sounds simple, but it’s absolutely correct, and the change has already made a clear impact on his performance although steady growth and improvement have been the 28-year-old Brazilian’s focus.
Petrino was steadfast in his pursuit of progress when he kicked off his second year with the promotion, stating “I always seek to improve in all aspects, whether physical, technical or mental. I love this sport so I'm always looking for the best version of myself. With each fight you can expect a more complete fighter. There is always room for improvement; this has no end.”
He won that next fight against Tyson Pedro, going the distance for just the third time in his career before suffering consecutive stoppage losses to veterans Anthony Smith and Dustin Jacoby.
Now, 10 months removed from that second setback and settling into his new weight class, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has the same goal as when he first arrived but is better equipped to potentially reach those lofty heights.
“The biggest difference between the Vitor of today and the Vitor of three years ago is maturity,” offered Petrino, who earned his spot on the roster with a second-round knockout win over compatriot Rodolfo Bellato on Season 6 of the annual talent search. “I still have the same desire to be a UFC champion, but today I know how the game works, and I'm increasingly prepared for bigger challenges.”
This week brings a pair of new challenges for Petrino as he steps in with the standout wrestler Petersen and returns to Rio, where he suffered the first loss of his professional career.
While he already found his way back int the win column, there can be a little bit of a hangover when you walk back into a building where you’ve previously left disappointed, and first losses have a way of hitting harder than any others. On top of that, it was Petrino’s first chance to compete in his home country as a member of the UFC, and he fell flat, leaving him eager to make up for that result this time around.
“It's a very important fight,” he began when asked about returning to Farmasi Arena on Saturday. “I want to recover from my last setback in Rio, but above all, I want to show how prepared I am in this new division.
“I know Thomas is a high-level wrestler and that he'll bring his game to the table, but I'm prepared for any situation in there,” added Petrino, offering a brief assessment of his adversary, who enters with a 2-2 record inside the Octagon and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Don’Tale Mayes.
Not that he’s looking beyond Petersen this weekend, but Petrino has surveyed the landscape in the heavyweight division and recognizes the opportunity in front of him as he continues to establish himself amongst his new contemporaries.
“I want to stay very active in this new division, fighting as many times as possible while respecting my body and my limitations,” said the DWCS grad. “I see the heavyweight rankings are a bit thin, and I know that's why I'm getting closer and closer to breaking into them.
“I believe I'll begin my journey to the heavyweight rankings next year.”
Though he’s already projecting a return to action in March against someone that will further show he first within the divisional hierarchy — and possibly the Top 15 — Petrino knows he needs to handle business with Peterson this weekend first, and he believes the diversity of his skill set as well as the improved stamina he carries in his new weight class will be the deciding factors.
“I believe we'll clash early in the fight, but as the fight progresses, the difference will be my versatility and conditioning,” suggested the happy heavyweight.
If his assessment is correct and he earns another victory on Saturday night, finding a willing dance partner for a possible March engagement could get a little more difficult.
