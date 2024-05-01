Vitor Petrino Aims To Continue Rapid Ascent

The 26-year-old has plenty of reasons to be happy.

Petrino forcing his way into the rankings in a relatively brief amount of time is a significant achievement, as is maintaining his unblemished record while continuing to progress up the divisional ladder.

He looked green, almost wild in his debut victory over Anton Turkalj in the opening quarter of last year, but against Pedro back in March, you could see the continued progress the Cristiano Marcelo pupil has made as he’s logged more time in the Octagon and completed each additional training camp.

There is still plenty of room for him to keep growing, and the challenges are only going to keep getting tougher, but as far as rookie years go, Petrino’s went exceptionally well.

Not that he’s surprised.

“I’m not,” he said when asked if his Year One success and rapid ascent up the ranks caught him off guard. “(I have) always been sure of what I wanted. I’m not in a hurry to achieve my goals, but I don’t have time to lose either. I will do my best to always be among the best.

“I’m very proud to look at where I came from,” he added, reflecting on his achievements. “(I’m) living a dream.”