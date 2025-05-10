VITOR BELFORT NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025

Couture would defeat Belfort via TKO eight minutes into the first round to hand him his first loss as a professional. Belfort would win his next two fights against Joe Charles and UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva at UFC Japan (December 21, 1997) and UFC Brazil (October 16, 1998), respectively, bringing his record to 6-1. His fight with Couture would also set the stage for two exciting rematches down the road, as both athletes would continue to ascend in popularity.



For the next three years, Belfort won four of his next five fights in PRIDE, with his only loss to UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba.



Belfort returned to UFC as a light heavyweight on June 22, 2002, losing a decision to UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell in the main event of UFC® 37.5: AS REAL AS IT GETS. He would return to his winning form one year later, defeating Marvin Eastman via TKO in the first round of UFC® 43: MELTDOWN, on June 6, 2003, in Las Vegas.



The win earned him his first title shot and a rematch against Couture in the main event of UFC 46. UFC® 46: SUPERNATURAL took place on January 31, 2004, in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated fight was cut short due to a doctor stoppage 49 seconds into the first round, and Belfort was crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion.



Belfort would give Couture an immediate rematch at UFC® 49: UNFINISHED BUSINESS on August 21, 2004, in Las Vegas, where he would lose the title due to doctor stoppage in the third round. He would lose his next fight to UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in the main event of UFC® 51: SUPER SATURDAY on February 5, 2005, ending his second stint with UFC.



Over the next four years, he would win six of his next nine fights across numerous fight promotions, including Strikeforce and PRIDE, before returning to UFC to face Franklin in the main event of UFC® 103: FRANKLIN vs. BELFORT. Belfort would win his return fight with a memorable KO of Franklin, re-establishing himself as a star inside the Octagon.



For the next nine years, Belfort would compete against the top contenders in the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. He would fight for both titles, losing to Anderson Silva and Jon Jones. He also secured unforgettable victories over Bisping, Rockhold, Henderson and Anthony Johnson during this stretch. His last victory came in 2017, as he defeated Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision at UFC® 212: ALDO vs. HOLLOWAY, in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro. He retired after his next fight, losing via KO to former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida during UFC® 224: NUNES vs. PENNINGTON on May 12, 2018, in Rio.



Belfort enters the UFC Hall of Fame with an impressive resume that includes:

UFC:

Most first-round finishes in UFC history – 13

Knockouts in 90 seconds or less – 10

18 first-round finishes in 26 career wins

Outside the Octagon, Belfort is an accomplished author, having his autobiography Vitor Belfort: Lições de garra, fé e sucesso published by Thomas Nelson Brazil in 2012. In 2013, he won the Knockout of the Year for his KO of Luke Rockhold in the main event of UFC® on FX: BELFORT vs. ROCKHOLD during the Fighters Only World MMA Awards. Belfort also spent time inside the boxing ring, winning both of his professional matches in 2006 and 2023.



A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he began training in boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the age of 12. By the age of 18, he was a black belt under Carlson Gracie and had captured Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships in the absolute and heavyweight divisions. In 2001, he returned to compete in ADCC, winning the bronze medal in the absolute division. He currently lives in Florida, with his wife and children.



