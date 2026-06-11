From Vision To Reality: Building UFC Freedom 250

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UFC: What was one of the more unexpected challenges you encountered while planning this and how did you get it handled?

CB: I would say it's operating on the South Lawn, which is arguably the most secure location in all of America. Getting hundreds of crew and employees to have access to work within that environment is incredibly challenging. Just to get truckloads on to the South Lawn takes 5-6 times longer than we would normally be faced with if we were at a normal arena like T-Mobile (Arena in Las Vegas). Just the logistics around operating in such a highly secured location was probably the biggest challenge.

AMERICAN STORIES: Sean O’Malley | Steve Garcia | Michael Chandler | Kyle Daukaus | Justin Gaethje | Derrick Lewis | Josh Hokit

It’s all incredibly challenging. If you think a typical of UFC event that we would put on in an arena or stadium anywhere in the world, you are working with a blank canvas, but you have all the infrastructure that is still there from the venue side. You have power, you have light, you have a roof, a ceiling to rig it to so that you can fly your lighting grid and your PA. You've got a loading dock where you can park. None of that exists here. There are no restrooms. There are no conference rooms where you can hold meetings. So all of the infrastructure that would come when you set foot on at a typical venue day one, all of that needs to be built before you even get to building out your show. Wildly challenging to say the least. You know, we've got over 50 generators just to power up the three locations where we're going to be broadcasting live, so it's a heavy, heavy lift.