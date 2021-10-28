Virna Jandiroba Wants To Express Herself

“It’s way more comfortable to come from a win. It gives me more comfort. I’m feeling well and confident and I’ve been learning a lot. I’ve been training a lot and I’m evolving a lot. This gives me a lot of security to get in that Octagon on Saturday,” Jandiroba said. “I’ve been changing a lot of my beliefs. Before I was predictable in the sense that everybody knew that I was going to take them down, but they didn’t know how or when I was going to do it. But now I have different weapons and I think it’s very interesting to reinvent yourself. Be water, right? Be water, my friend. That’s the path that I’m following.”

Jandiroba has her sights set on cracking the division’s top 10 and announcing herself as a true contender at 115 pounds. She only has five UFC fights on her resume and has competed against ranked opponents such as Esparza, Felice Herrig and the aforementioned Dern. A big win over Ribas would help her make that push and put her right where she wants to be heading into 2022.

All that’s left for her to do is make the walk and express herself.

