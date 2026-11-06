Virna Jandiroba Is Better For The Experience

After falling short in her first championship opportunity, Brazil’s Virna Jandiroba is ready to make another run towards a title shot, but this time, she’ll do so as an improved fighter. Jandiroba lost out to Mackenzie Dern on the scorecards at UFC 321, but she bounced back with a strong performance to defeat Tabatha Ricci as she immediately returned to the win column in her next fight.
Now, “Carcará” is ready for her next test as she faces fellow former title challenger Tatiana Suarez at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker at Meta APEX on November 7.
Despite being a seasoned operator in the 115-pound division, Jandiroba admits to still experiencing the pre-fight butterflies in her stomach during fight week. However, her experience means that she’s fully familiar with her process as she works her way through to fight night.
“Yeah, I think you know there's always some anxiety to it, but you know it's already my 14th fight for the UFC, so everything is more normalized,” she said. “I'm more used to the procedures and how everything goes. So, every fight that passes, you know, it just gets a little easier. Yeah, this is the third camp that I go through for Tatiana, so I would say I'm very familiar with her game and with her as an opponent, so hopefully this time is a go.”
Jandiroba and Suarez have been booked to fight on three separate occasions at this point, and after spending significant time getting ready for the contest, she feels fully prepared for the challenge ahead.
“Yeah, the first [booking] doesn't even count that much. It was more about mentalizing it and preparing mentally because I got injured pretty quickly after the fight was announced,” she explained. “But the second one was more of a proper camp, and now this one, you know, it was a 100 percent full-on camp… So overall, I think I got a lot sharper, all things considered, for the fight and the fight specifics. And that's the thing – I think it's probably the biggest and deepest camp, and the deepest study of an opponent that I've ever done.”
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Jandiroba said she will head into Saturday night’s bout better for the experience of fighting for title, with the entire process of preparing for such a huge fight, then the experience of actually going through it, helping her to elevate her game.
“The title fight itself, of course, it added a lot to my repertoire, to my experience. It made me a better fighter, for sure,” she explained. “It was a fight with a lot of exchanges, both on the feet and on the ground. So, I think I experienced a lot of things that made me grow as a fighter… But the biggest thing, I think, was preparing for the fight, the camp, how I was able to work on myself, improve myself, not just as a fighter, but as a person, and the mentality behind the fighting. All of those things, all of those aspects, I think made me grow a lot.
“You know, 25 minutes is 25 minutes. It is a long time to be there, exchanging with a person, so you do take a lot from it, but I think the preparation and the camp and everything involved in getting my foot into the Octagon is what really made me grow.”
Now, Jandiroba hopes to use that enhanced mentality and skillset to claim an important victory this weekend as she faces fellow former title challenger Suarez.
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Stylistically, it’s a matchup that pits two noted grapplers head-to-head, but rather than focus on the grappling comparisons between them, Jandiroba said the fight will be won by the better mixed martial artist on the night.
“Yeah, the fight is definitely going to the ground. I highly doubt that it doesn't go there,” she said. “I think this is about mixed martial arts. It's all about the big thing. So, you know, as much as it is, on paper, a wrestler against a jiu-jitsu athlete, I think it's gonna be a lot about who can mix it better, and I believe that the mixing is gonna be the key to winning the fight.”
And when it comes to ending the night with her hand raised in victory, Jandiroba is certainly confident that she has the skills and the gameplan to get the job done.
“Yeah, in an ideal world, I see myself submitting Tatiana and getting my arm raised in the end,” she said.
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And if fight night pans out as planned for Jandiroba, her hope is that another shot at the title might not be too far away.
“Yeah, all things considered – not just the placement of both of us in the rankings, but the fighters that we are and what we have done in the division – I believe that a win would, at least for sure, put me closer to the title fight,” she said. “Would it get me the title fight? I don't know. It's not up to me. But I believe that it would put me a lot closer to it, and that's one thing that I'm really looking forward to – to get another title shot.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.