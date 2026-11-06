Virna Jandiroba Is Better For The Experience

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Jandiroba and Suarez have been booked to fight on three separate occasions at this point, and after spending significant time getting ready for the contest, she feels fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

“Yeah, the first [booking] doesn't even count that much. It was more about mentalizing it and preparing mentally because I got injured pretty quickly after the fight was announced,” she explained. “But the second one was more of a proper camp, and now this one, you know, it was a 100 percent full-on camp… So overall, I think I got a lot sharper, all things considered, for the fight and the fight specifics. And that's the thing – I think it's probably the biggest and deepest camp, and the deepest study of an opponent that I've ever done.”

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Jandiroba said she will head into Saturday night’s bout better for the experience of fighting for title, with the entire process of preparing for such a huge fight, then the experience of actually going through it, helping her to elevate her game.

“The title fight itself, of course, it added a lot to my repertoire, to my experience. It made me a better fighter, for sure,” she explained. “It was a fight with a lot of exchanges, both on the feet and on the ground. So, I think I experienced a lot of things that made me grow as a fighter… But the biggest thing, I think, was preparing for the fight, the camp, how I was able to work on myself, improve myself, not just as a fighter, but as a person, and the mentality behind the fighting. All of those things, all of those aspects, I think made me grow a lot.