Virna Jandiroba Eyes Historic Title at UFC 321: “This Is the Moment I’ve Been Waiting For”

Virna Jandiroba has faced many battles inside the Octagon, but none compare to what lies ahead. On October 25, the Brazilian will face the biggest challenge of her career: fighting for the vacant strawweight title against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. It's not only a rematch of a bout from five years ago, but also the culmination of a journey defined by patience, resilience, and growth.
The fight’s announcement was not entirely a surprise for Virna. The division’s shift after Zhang Weili moved up to flyweight already hinted that an opportunity was coming. Still, when the news became official, she felt that a long cycle of preparation and waiting was about to come full circle.
“I imagined this would happen. I was aware of the movements in the division, and I thought it would be either Mackenzie or Tatiana (Suarez). When Tatiana’s fight with Amanda (Lemos) was scheduled at Noche UFC, I knew it would be Mackenzie. So I wasn’t surprised, but I was happy because this is the moment I’ve been waiting for a long time,” she said in an exclusive interview with UFC Brazil.
The climb to the top has never been linear. At times, Virna was named the next challenger, only for the opportunity to slip away. Every victory seemed to open a door that would soon close again. Today, however, she looks back and sees every step as an essential part of the process, until the definitive chance finally arrived.
“It’s an exciting moment, of course, but I’m keeping my feet on the ground and focusing on hard work,” she explained. “This has been a journey. There were already rumors that I would be next, so I think that reduces some anxiety because I’ve been preparing over time, and now I can finally realize everything I’ve worked for all these years.”
The rematch with Mackenzie Dern also carries symbolism. In 2020 Virna lost, but since then, she has gained fights, maturity, and a clearer understanding of her own game. For her, this rematch comes at a different stage of life, career, and mindset.
For instance, the Brazilian no longer relies solely on the jiu-jitsu that has defined her MMA career. Virna has shown more confidence in striking with each successive fight in the Octagon, signaling that she has become a more complete and adaptable fighter.
“Five years have passed, and a lot has changed. I’ve matured, learned a lot inside the event and transformed. Mackenzie has also evolved. I’ve always trained a lot in striking, even if I didn’t always use it. Today, I’m a more complete athlete, and yes, there’s a possibility this fight will take place standing. I won’t talk about strategy, but the possibility exists. It’s a worthy challenge, and expectations are high."
This time, unlike the first encounter, the stakes will be even higher: five rounds for a world title. Virna acknowledges that the mental aspect is as important as the physical in her preparation, but is confident that her training has already aligned her with this reality.
“It’s different to fight three or five rounds, but I think it’s mainly a mental shift. Here at the gym, we already do five-round training sessions. So, in a way, we’re accustomed to it. We’re preparing for this reality."
The stage itself carries weight. Abu Dhabi brings memories of her previous fight there in 2021 when she lost to Amanda Ribas. It was the last time she was defeated. Now, everything is bigger, laden with expectation and responsibility.
“We’ll go 10 or 11 days in advance to adjust to the time difference, the climate, and everything else. At our level, every detail matters. Being ready means understanding that even the time zone and weather are part of the fight. We can’t slack off."
If victorious, Virna will become only the second Brazilian to win the division, following Jéssica Andrade. Beyond sporting glory, she sees the achievement as the fulfillment of a dream that began long before stepping into the UFC.
Ultimately, more than victories, belts, or statistics, what Virna Jandiroba hopes for is that her story inspires others. Her message to fans--if she reaches the top--is simple and powerful: be yourself and carve your own path.
“It’s the realization of a dream. Being in this fight is already incredible, but winning the title would be amazing. I think it would be like starting a new chapter in life with new dreams and goals. If there’s one thing I’d like to tell my fans, it’s to be authentic, be original, create your own path. I think that would be the message I want to leave."