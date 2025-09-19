Virna Jandiroba Eyes Historic Title at UFC 321: “This Is the Moment I’ve Been Waiting For”

The climb to the top has never been linear. At times, Virna was named the next challenger, only for the opportunity to slip away. Every victory seemed to open a door that would soon close again. Today, however, she looks back and sees every step as an essential part of the process, until the definitive chance finally arrived.

“It’s an exciting moment, of course, but I’m keeping my feet on the ground and focusing on hard work,” she explained. “This has been a journey. There were already rumors that I would be next, so I think that reduces some anxiety because I’ve been preparing over time, and now I can finally realize everything I’ve worked for all these years.”

The rematch with Mackenzie Dern also carries symbolism. In 2020 Virna lost, but since then, she has gained fights, maturity, and a clearer understanding of her own game. For her, this rematch comes at a different stage of life, career, and mindset.