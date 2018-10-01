Vintage JDS Hitting His Stride

It was a vintage performance for the Brazilian veteran, who spent the first round forcing the young Australian to follow him around the edge of the cage, connecting with an array of strikes before weathering the best the unbeaten bomber had to offer late in the frame. Early in the second, Dos Santos was able to connect with a sharp, short right hand as Tuivasa was circling away that felled the previously unbeaten talent.

The savvy veteran pounced, moving right into side control and unleashing a string of elbows before climbing into mount and bombing away, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in and bring the festivities to an end.

As much as Dos Santos valued the finish, he relished the opportunity to compete twice in six months even more and carries that same mindset into this weekend’s main event pairing with Derrick Lewis in Wichita.

“Being without a fight is frustrating — it’s very bad, especially with that USADA thing,” said the affable Brazilian, who went 13 months between his loss to Miocic and win over Ivanov last summer in Idaho. “Thank God it’s all in the past already. I don’t want to go through those kinds of things any more.

“I needed this (to get back to fighting regularly) to keep things happening in my life and keep my career happening. It was very, very important to me and it has been important because I’m fighting again. My last fight was December 1st and now I’m fighting again and that’s what I want to do.

“I want to keep fighting a minimum of three times per year because it’s not just about knowing techniques and knowing how to fight,” he continued. “You have to have the timing to fight and the only way to have the timing to fight is by fighting.

“The way it was against Tai Tuivasa was great and I want to keep things happening that way because it was important for me to fighting soon again because like I said with the timing thing — you have to have that timing in order to be able to use those skills.”