Vinicius Oliveira | ‘Lokdog’ Unleashed

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It would be easy to look at Oliveira’s recent record – his loss to Bautista snapped a six-fight win streak at bantamweight, and he’s lost just two of his last 14 fights – and wonder if he’s been a little hasty in departing the 135-pound division. But as he explained, those performances and those victories all came with Oliveira significantly compromised by the weight cut.

“Yeah, because I usually suffer a lot at bantamweight,” he said. “But I had a plan from the beginning of my career to become a bantamweight world champion, and I was too close to get to this point (to stop). Some things in life change, and last time I passed out four times, and I think that was advice from God.”

Thankfully, Oliveira is feeling no such issues this time around as he enjoys the benefits of the extra 10 pounds afforded to him as a featherweight. The weight cut is still a factor, but it’s far more manageable at 145 compared to 135.

“Yeah, for sure. To lose 23-24 kilos to fight in two months is really tough, but now I don't need to lose too much like that,” he said.

“Of course, I need to lose some, but not too much, so I can eat more – healthy, of course (and) I can drink more water during the weight cut. Tomorrow I will be happy, like today. If I was at 61 (kilos, 135 pounds) at bantamweight, I wouldn’t want to be here, smiling, like now. But at featherweight, it’s easy for me.”