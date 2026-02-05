Vinicius Oliveira | All Gas, No Brakes

“But, of course, I’m really happy to be (in the main event) because I really know that, after my win, I’m gonna have a chance to fight against a top-five fighter in the rankings.”

Oliveira blasted his way into the UFC with a first-round knockout of Victor Madrigal on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September 2023, and since then, it’s been wins all the way for the Brazilian, who announced his arrival in the UFC with a jaw-dropping flying-knee knockout of Benardo Sopaj on his Octagon debut.

Since then, Oliveira has been tested by the UFC matchmakers, with a succession of bouts against dangerous, talented fighters in or around the outer reaches of the UFC’s bantamweight rankings. “Lok Dog” has passed each of those tests, earning unanimous decision victories against Ricky Simon, Said Nurmagomedov, and Kyler Phillips to take his active win streak to six.

Oliveira’s fighting mentality is a simple one. He wants to get to the finish via the shortest, most crowd-pleasing route possible. And hearing him talk about his recent outings, there’s definitely an air of frustration that his opponents didn’t all share his fighting philosophy.