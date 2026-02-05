Vinicius Oliveira | All Gas, No Brakes

Brazilian firebrand Vinicius Oliveira is unapologetically himself in the Octagon, and says his high-octane fighting style will carry him all the way to the UFC bantamweight title.
Saturday night will see “Lok Dog” make the walk to the Octagon for the fifth time in his 26-fight MMA career, but this fight will be a little different, with it being his first five-round UFC main event.
It’s an opportunity he’s excited for, but one he is taking in his stride.
“It’s 100 percent normal for me. I have seen it in my mind for a long time, so it’s not a surprise for me,” he told UFC.com ahead of his bout this weekend.
“But, of course, I’m really happy to be (in the main event) because I really know that, after my win, I’m gonna have a chance to fight against a top-five fighter in the rankings.”
Oliveira blasted his way into the UFC with a first-round knockout of Victor Madrigal on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September 2023, and since then, it’s been wins all the way for the Brazilian, who announced his arrival in the UFC with a jaw-dropping flying-knee knockout of Benardo Sopaj on his Octagon debut.
Since then, Oliveira has been tested by the UFC matchmakers, with a succession of bouts against dangerous, talented fighters in or around the outer reaches of the UFC’s bantamweight rankings. “Lok Dog” has passed each of those tests, earning unanimous decision victories against Ricky Simon, Said Nurmagomedov, and Kyler Phillips to take his active win streak to six.
Oliveira’s fighting mentality is a simple one. He wants to get to the finish via the shortest, most crowd-pleasing route possible. And hearing him talk about his recent outings, there’s definitely an air of frustration that his opponents didn’t all share his fighting philosophy.
“Yeah, last time I went looking for a knockout, but some guys from the division have a different IQ, and I don’t know why,” he said.
“But I’m trying to look for (the knockout). If I fight my way and put my style inside the cage and be my own self, I’ll put on a good performance on February 7.”
Oliveira’s determination to not conform and to stick with his own fighting style is something that clearly means a lot to him. It’s an approach that has served him well through his fighting career to date, and has him on the precipice of contender status in the talent-rich bantamweight division.
“That's really normal and common for me,” he said.
“I’ve fought this way from the beginning in MMA, when I was a boxer (and) in Muay Thai, it was the same style, so it's really normal for me.
“It’s really good, because I can excite the people. I can get the people whooping and clapping for me, and make the audience happy. (I want them to) get really happy in UFC as well, so I can get more money, I can get more exposure, more fans, those kinds of things.”
“I’m unpredictable. I never know what I’m gonna do. I just do it!” he continued.
“My coach is trying to put me in a normal stance, technical, with my hands up. But I’ve got my own style, and that’s me. If I am who I am, I’m gonna do a good performance.”
Currently ranked 11th at 135 pounds, Oliveira will take on No. 9-ranked bantamweight contender Mario Bautista in a bout he says will be a launchpad towards title contention later in the year.
“He’s a good opponent,” he said.
“I think all these guys from the rankings are good opponents. His difference is because he fought against Jose Aldo, and he won with his grappling. Then he fought against Patchy Mix, and he won standing … So, he’s a complete fighter. He can fight standing, he can fight on the ground. But this time, he’s gonna lose, for sure.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly for someone with such conviction over their approach and direction, Oliveira has his journey to the top of the division all mapped out. For him, victory on Saturday night will set in motion a chain of events that will culminate in a title challenge at the end of the year.
“I’m thinking that I'm close to fighting for the belt,” he stated.
“In my mind, my prediction is that I get two more fights, and at the end of the year I’m gonna be fighting for the belt.”
And in a world where being an entertaining fighter can help give a contender added weight as a potential title challenger, Oliveira admitted he has no concerns over having to tweak his fight style to win over the UFC matchmakers. As far as he’s concerned, if he shows up, fights the way he fights, and gets the wins he needs, a title shot will eventually come.
“I just need to win, because my style is enough to show the audience (and) the UFC that I'm able to fight for the belt,” he said.
“Just to win is enough and the UFC are gonna put me on the line.”
But don’t let that statement let you think that Oliveira will take his foot off the gas to secure victory over Bautista on Saturday night. He’s going all-out for the finish, and he plans to get it done quickly.
“I’m gonna KO my opponent in the first round,” he promised.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 7, 2026. Prelims begin at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.