Vince Murdock | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Vince Murdock | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be here?

Murdock: Being in the UFC is the ultimate goal, so having another opportunity here is super exciting. It’s everything. It’s time for the sacrifices to mean something and represent something, so it’s exciting.

UFC: How is coming into the house with experience going to help you?

Murdock: I’ve been fighting since 2009, so the experience has been there; it’s just about showing up and doing whatever you can do and control in the fight. I’m here to enjoy the process and am humbled to continue and be able to compete. I’m not going to worry about anything else.

UFC: What is going to be the biggest challenge for you on the show?

Murdock: The biggest challenge for me is trying to get along with everybody and knowing that I could fight any of these guys at any second. I just have to get that out of my mind and focus on the fight. Focusing on the fight is going to be the biggest challenge.

UFC: Why are you going to be a fan favorite this season?

Murdock: I’ve been overcoming adversity since the start of my career, and I think that people are catching on and I think they’re going to see me overcome some more stuff this season. That, and I know how to fight.

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.