Vince Morales Wants To Show What He's Capable Of

“We're trying to find little ways to not forcefully disconnect, but disconnect our minds from being so overwhelmed in the sport,” he said. “I think my body stays tensed up and I can't even recover properly sometimes, and I think it's because I'm constantly thinking about it. So, for me, lately, a little more video games and work around the house has been helping a lot.”

There’s also a YouTube podcast with Simon, aptly entitled “Just Cuz,” and slowly but surely, Morales is rounding out his life with non-fight related endeavors.

Well, somewhat, as there is business to be dealt with after a May decision loss to surging Jonathan Martinez snapped a two-fight losing streak and forced him to get down to what caused the defeat.

“I just kinda froze up a little bit,” Morales said. “The one thing that we gameplanned was not hanging out along the edge, letting Martinez dictate range. And that means punching in combinations, punching while moving forward. The first two rounds, I didn't do that. I was looking for a clean shot. I think my mind was stuck on cracking him hard and knocking him out, but it's not gonna work with somebody who controls range so good. Come the third round, I finally said screw it and started marching forward, and all of a sudden, I started having a lot more success, which is exactly what we gameplanned, but it went out the window for whatever reason.”