Vince Morales Wants To Reintroduce Himself

In other words, the 33-year-old packs a black hat into his suitcase for every business trip, but all kidding aside, it’s pretty impossible to dislike Morales, who was a class act during his run in the UFC and after he got cut. There were no hard feelings or social media rants. Maybe that’s why everyone wanted to see him back after his first 3-5 stint in the promotion. And while some take a release with the attitude of “I’ll show ‘em,” Morales took a different tact.

“It wasn't so much about showing them as much as it was showing myself,” he said. “I refused to be a victim to anything that's within my control. So I just tried to look at it like that and I'm like, ‘Okay, you're going to have to get out of your own way if you really want to do this.’ Getting cut from the UFC will make you think sometimes if you really want to do this, you're going to have to double down on some things. And that's what I feel like I've done. And I've been talking to Coach (John) Wood, who's been such a great help. He literally helped me climb me out of this hole. And here we are. I think this is just a start. Yeah, it's been a lot of self-reflection and not just skill growth, but personal growth, as well, which to me, that's what fighting is all about.”