Vince Morales | Ready For Uphill Battle

“I wasn't very happy with the way the last one turned out and my body, regardless of how my face looked, was feeling way different. It just didn't feel like I'd been in a fight, which is crazy because my face looked like dog s**t,” laughed Morales, who dealt with a cut on his nose for much of the final round.

That cut was bad, but it didn’t sting as much as the razor-close decision, which read 29-28 across the board for Smith, a recent graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series. That made it two losses in two fights for Morales since returning to the UFC last September. It’s been frustrating for the 34-year-old, who admits to wondering what he needs to do to get the win when a finish doesn’t happen.

“I had some family and some friends come to town and we set up a little viewing party for the rest of the fights at Iridium's gym right next to the PI,” he said. “And I went there and one of my managers was there and I'm like, ‘Dude, here we are again. What am I doing wrong?’ And it's hard to pinpoint one thing when it is close like that, so a lot of it is just some of the optics, some of the way some of the stuff is viewed.”