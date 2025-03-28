Vinc Pichel: 'The Sky's The Limit'

What’s the secret to this MMA fountain of youth?

“Honestly, it's just enjoying yourself,” Pichel said. “I found that mindset is so important above anything else in fighting. And I think really enjoying and loving what you do is just so important. Because everyone that I've always seen that's grown old, that the thing that I noticed is they're just happy. Not to say that life's easy for them, but even when they're going through bulls**t, they're like, ‘Ah, it is what it is. It'll be good. The sun's coming down, but it's going to come right back up tomorrow, so no big deal.’ So I think that mindset right there is a big part of it because that's just how I am day-to-day. I get my ass kicked some days, but I'm also like, f**k it, there's always tomorrow.”

In the Factory X gym in Colorado, there are going to be days like that, but for veterans like Pichel, the ability to take those days and both learn from them and discard them is key. That only comes from experience. And in his early 40s, Pichel has plenty of that, in and out of the gym. Sadly, when most hit that age, though, the body doesn’t want to do what the head wants it to anymore. As Mike Tyson famously said, he “got old too soon and smart too late.” Pichel isn’t 25, but he still has the grit and knowledge to put it on the young kids.