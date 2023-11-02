Vinc Pichel Goes Deep

“Fighting is the one thing in my life that I feel has never let me down,” Pichel said. “Of course, I've had losses and I've had rough days, but it's something that will never lie to me. It's something that'll never cheat me. It's something that'll never dilute my reality. So as far as fighting, I absolutely love that aspect of it. I love not knowing what's going to happen. I love the camaraderie that I get with the guys, I love the friends that I've made. And I really love who I've become because of fighting. It's almost like the love of my life. It's like you find a woman and you love her and you're never going to let that woman go. You find a good woman, you don't let her go. And fighting is kind of like that for me. We have our ups and downs, but, as a whole, we're in this together.”

That look inside Pichel isn’t surprising, as he’s one of the most honest fighters in the sport. And one who has his life together better than most. So when he pinned a post on Instagram from before his August 2021 win over Austin Hubbard and wrote “There are very few moments in life that allow me to be my violent self without consequence, fighting does that for me and why I fight the way I do,” I had to ask him about. Remember, this is the guy who introduced me and my granddaughter to the cartoon Bluey, because that’s a favorite of his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter. So where does this violent Vinc Pichel come from?

“Honestly, I write all that stuff for me as a little reminder to kind of humble myself sometimes, because if I'm just like anybody else, my head can grow and poison myself. I could poison my reality the same way anybody else can. And so I just got to stay away from that. But yeah, this is the way I've been describing myself to people. I'm a lover who was born into a world of hate. Ever since I've been younger, I've always wanted social interactions. I've always loved being around people and people's energy and certain things have really attracted me. But when I was growing up, I was honestly just taught hate and violence. I was kind of trained that way to be that natural violent person. And anybody who knows me will call me a big old teddy bear or a pushover, because I'm just so happy go lucky about a lot of s**t. But on the end of that, if you are the kind of person who's going to threaten me or someone I love, you better pack a f**king lunch, because I'll sacrifice myself to take you out.”