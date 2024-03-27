Viktoriia Dudakova Seeks Answers In The Octagon

The 25-year-old Russian prospect’s promotional debut last July was halted just 34 seconds into the opening round when her opponent, Istela Nunes, suffered a dislocated left elbow when the two spilled to the ground as Dudakova looked for a low single leg. Three months later, she missed weight for her matchup with Jinh Yu Frey at UFC 294, coming in less than a pound over the flyweight limit before earning a unanimous decision win the following evening in Abu Dhabi.

“I cannot wait until the fight,” Dudakova said on Wednesday through translator Sergey Nagorny. “This was a great camp — there is not a lot of weight that I still have to cut, I feel great; the camp was very successful. I cannot wait until Saturday.”

This weekend’s pairing with Gatto takes place in the flyweight division, the first time Dudakova has ventured up to the 125-pound ranks in her professional career.