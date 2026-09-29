A Viewer's Guide To UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

Saturday night, the Octagon returns to Delta Center, a place known for unforgettable moments. October 3 will be no different as a new flyweight champion will be crowned when Natalia Silva and Wang Cong meet in the main event. The opportunity for a new queen to sit atop the throne came to fruition when current titleholder Valentina Shevchenko vacated the title due to an injury that is sidelining her for an unknown period.
Before Silva and Wang make their walks to the Octagon, 13 bouts are scheduled to take place with a ton of up-and-coming talent looking to have their own highlight reel moment inside Delta Center.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 332: Silva vs Wang
Let’s look at how things will shape up on October 3 and potential matchups to keep your eye on:
Earlier this year, Paramount+ became the exclusive streaming partner for all UFC events, and this weekend, the main card will be live on CBS for the first time.
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Numbered events are broken up into three sections: early prelims, late prelims, and the main card. As the card progresses, the stakes may get higher, with athletes who may have more star power and recognition. The final two athletes known as the headliners and compete in the main event. Events can normally range from 12-14 fights each week, but that is subject to change depending on a variety of factors.
Saturday night’s action kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, with a Utah-native making the walk for the final time as Court McGee lays down his gloves after a 16-year career inside the Octagon. Following that bout, there will be four more bouts to close out the early prelims, with the final matchup featuring a pair of heavyweights when Johnny Walker takes on Mick Parkin.
Heavyweights also kick off the late prelim action on Paramount+ when Anthony Wint faces Lucas Armand. Wint enters his third fight in two months after securing a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August and then making his debut 11 days later in Sacramento. UFC 332 is filled with future stars in the making, and Wint is certainly one to watch as his career progresses.
Three more prelims are scheduled to take place, all of them with potential to end with a finish. The featured prelim is the final fight to take place before the main card begins, and it features a flyweight match with fireworks written all over it.
MORE UFC 332: Fighters On The Rise | Coach Conversation | Fight By Fight Preview
Imanol Rodriguez competed on season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, and while he lost in the semifinals to Joseph Morales last August, the Mexican went on to compete on DWCS in October. He notched his first UFC victory earlier this year in a crazy back-and-forth battle in Mexico. He faces Houston’s Alden Coria, who is teammates with flyweight champion Joshua Van. Coria is 3-0 in the Octagon after making his debut last September and enters his third contest of 2026 with both athletes looking to make a name for themselves in the 125-pound division.
With nine fights in the books, the action switches to the final portion of the night, the main card, which will be live on CBS and Paramount+. Five fights are scheduled to close out the evening with all eyes on the flyweight title between Silva and Wang in the final contest from Delta Center.
Understanding UFC Weight Classes
Before the title is on the line, middleweights will collide when Ateba Gautier faces Roman Kopylov, followed up by newcomer Roberto Soldic looking to make a statement in his first walk to the Octagon against Khaos Williams. Lightweight finishers square off when King Green takes on Esteban Ribovics, and then the co-main event sees former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo take on rising contender Payton Talbott in a battle of bantamweights.
UFC 332 is a must-see card filled with the stars of tomorrow. A new flyweight champion will be crowned, with many others looking to continue to climb their way to the top.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.