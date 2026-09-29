A Viewer's Guide To UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

Heavyweights also kick off the late prelim action on Paramount+ when Anthony Wint faces Lucas Armand. Wint enters his third fight in two months after securing a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August and then making his debut 11 days later in Sacramento. UFC 332 is filled with future stars in the making, and Wint is certainly one to watch as his career progresses.

Three more prelims are scheduled to take place, all of them with potential to end with a finish. The featured prelim is the final fight to take place before the main card begins, and it features a flyweight match with fireworks written all over it.

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Imanol Rodriguez competed on season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, and while he lost in the semifinals to Joseph Morales last August, the Mexican went on to compete on DWCS in October. He notched his first UFC victory earlier this year in a crazy back-and-forth battle in Mexico. He faces Houston’s Alden Coria, who is teammates with flyweight champion Joshua Van. Coria is 3-0 in the Octagon after making his debut last September and enters his third contest of 2026 with both athletes looking to make a name for themselves in the 125-pound division.