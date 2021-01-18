Victoria Leonardo Plans To Prove She Belongs

Three opportunities, to be specific, as she rapidly found out that despite eight pro wins and bouts in Invicta FC, LFA and Bellator, she was going into the UFC Apex as an underdog to 22-year-old Australian phenom Chelsea Hackett.

That didn’t sit too well with a fighter dubbed “Fury,” who had been in a similar situation more than once over the course of a pro career that began in 2018.

“It always seems like every single time the hype is against me for whatever reason,” she laughed. “But I really feel like my best performances have been when I've had to prove myself in some way. Me and my husband (Brent Mason) have talked a lot about this because I think some of my worst performances are when I was overconfident. But I've always performed the best when I felt like I had this chip on my shoulder. For example, my pro debut there was a lot of hype behind Hailey (Cowan) and I felt like I had to go in there and show that I was up at that level. I've faced a lot of undefeated opponents, so every time it seems like they've got that hype behind their name because they've got the ‘0’ or for whatever reason, it fuels me.”